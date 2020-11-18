New 2021 Accessibility Enhanced RV Line Debuts from Winnebago IndustriesÂ®

FOREST CITY, Iowa, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As RV travel soars in popularity across the U.S., Winnebago Industries® [NYSE: WGO] Specialty Vehicle Division revealed its updated 2021 Accessibility Enhanced (AE) RV line. Upgraded to support consumer and dealer preferences further, the Inspire AE and Adventurer 30T AE 2021 models feature standard wheelchair tie-downs, platform wheelchair lifts, and expanded hallways and bathrooms. In addition to the product upgrades, Winnebago also announced a dealer partnership for the 2021 model year products with La Mesa RV to carry the AE units exclusively.

"This year we have seen a drastic change in the way people vacation, and with RV travel on the rise, La Mesa RV wants to provide model options to all of our customers across the country, including those with mobility limitations," said La Mesa RV President Jason Kimbrell. "We are excited to work with Winnebago and enable more people to experience the joys of traveling with a modified, accessible RV and very little wait time."

The new 2021 AE floor plans reflect the most commonly requested design elements such as expanded hallway and bathroom areas, accessible controls for lights and RV systems, remote controls for the wheelchair lift and door, and more. The new Inspire is a 35-foot Class A diesel, providing abundant space and power. The Adventurer 30T AE is a 31-foot Class A offering and includes a sleeper sofa to increase sitting areas, a roll-under sink, and pedestal tables.

"As a company dedicated to innovation, Winnebago is always looking to improve our Accessibility Enhanced RVs, says Robert Kim, Director of Winnebago's Specialty Vehicle Division. "For the 2021 AE line, we are excited to offer two class A platforms with so many accessible features."

Building on four decades of building AE motorhomes, Winnebago's 2021 AE line gives wheelchair travelers comfort and privacy that not only make travel enjoyable but day-to-day living more effortless. Almost every room in the 2021 AE RVs is enhanced to meet a person's requirements with mobility limitations. These changes and enhancements require changing approximately 40 percent of the features compared to a conventional motorhome.

"Winnebago takes great pride in the design of our AE units," said Winnebago Specialty Vehicle Division Director of Sales Jennifer Butters. "We test real-world scenarios with wheelchairs and other equipment to ensure optimum usability to enhance the RV travel experience for these individuals and their families."

The 2021 Inspire will be on display at the 2021 Florida RV Supershow on January 13-17, 2021, at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Fla. For more information on the Accessibility-Enhanced line, please visit https://www.winnebago.com/models/motorhomes/accessibility-enhanced .

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products and commercial vehicles under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products, boats, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Since the 1960s, its Specialty Vehicles division has leveraged the Winnebago motorhome platform to design and build custom community outreach vehicles for customers around the world. With flexible floorplans and chassis options to suit different budgets and sustainability goals, Winnebago commercial shells are ideal for applications such as mobile medical and dental services, DUI/BAT, cancer and preventive screenings, food trucks, event marketing, bloodmobiles, classrooms, bookmobiles, and many other applications. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net .

For more information about Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, please visit https://winnebagoind.com/product-classes/specialty-vehicles or follow on Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About La Mesa RV

In 1972, La Mesa RV opened their first dealership in La Mesa, California, a suburb of San Diego. From the beginning, "Experience Life" has been incorporated into every RV sold. Today, La Mesa RV Center is headquartered in San Diego and operates ten RV dealerships in California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Florida. Over the years, they have grown to become one of the largest multi-location RV dealerships in the world. Selling high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels and toy haulers from a range of leading RV manufacturers, La Mesa RV is proud to be recognized as a leader in the recreational vehicle industry and for being named the exclusive dealer for the 2021 model year Winnebago Accessibility Enhanced products.

