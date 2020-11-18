  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Braille Works and OpenText Team up to Improve Accessibility for Individuals with Visual Impairments

November 18, 2020 | About: NAS:OTEX +0.62% TSX:OTEX +0.15%

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 18, 2020

Partnership combines knowledge and experience to deliver end-to-end accessibility solutions

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX) (TSX: OTEX), today announced that the leading U.S. provider of reading materials for people who are blind, visually impaired, or reading impaired is leveraging OpenText Output Transformation solutions in their automation processes to help organizations provide an inclusive experience for their customers with visual impairments.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Braille Works specializes in producing traditional alternative formats such as braille, large print, or audio, and needed a solution that provides high-volume automated remediation of documents. OpenText enables Braille Works to automate the processing of high-volume print streams, helping to ensure high-quality, compliant, and accessible content is produced more quickly and efficiently.

"We use OpenText software in our automation process to help us extract data and be more efficient in the production of braille, large print, and audio," said Glen Schubert, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Client Relations Braille Works. "This helps us deliver for clients that remediate tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of documents on a monthly basis."

OpenText Output Transformation captures, transforms, and repurposes high-volume documents, enabling on-demand access for online and mobile presentment and secure delivery in real-time. OpenText's document transformation technology includes manual and automated remediation solutions to bring readable documents to visually impaired customers at scale:

Schubert summarized Braille Works' relationship with OpenText in making the world a more readable place. "Partnering with OpenText helps us provide accessibility to more people, providing them independence and freedom to manage their own information—it's amazing what that brings to life."

"OpenText helps Braille Works produce a greater number of high-quality, accessible documents efficiently and cost-effectively," said Lou Blatt, SVP and CMO at OpenText. "Combining Braille Works' experience in the production of alternative format content with OpenText's high-volume accessibility solutions delivers end-to-end document accessibility, providing more people with the information they need."

For more information on OpenText Output Transformation, please click here.

To access the full customer story, please click here.

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on-premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2020 Open Text. All rights reserved. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text or other respective owners.

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/braille-works-and-opentext-team-up-to-improve-accessibility-for-individuals-with-visual-impairments-301175325.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation


