Dice Drives Tech Recruitment Connections with Launch of Instant Messaging

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology professional career hub Dice (a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) brand) today announced the launch of Instant Messaging, enabling direct, transparent conversations between employers and technologists through the Dice platform. In addition to serving a valuable function for users, Instant Messaging is an important next step in the evolution of Dice, building to a comprehensive and flexible platform through which recruiters and candidates can rapidly and confidently search, match and communicate in real-time.

Earlier this year, Dice launched Recruiter Profile, a tool enabling recruiters to create an enhanced personalized profile, highlighting company brand and values, upcoming virtual events and other relevant insights, helping hiring organizations more effectively represent themselves to in-demand candidates alongside their posted jobs.

"Dice Instant Messaging offers a win-win for skilled technologists and the recruiters and employers looking to discover and engage with them. In concert with the other connection tools on the Dice platform, it's a solution designed to eliminate the communication barrier on both sides of the hiring relationship," said Art Zeile, CEO of DHI, parent company to Dice. "The launch of this feature is also an all-important waypoint in our journey to cementing Dice's position as the vibrant and dynamic professional home base for technologists, recruiters and employers in need of tech talent."

A Recruiter-Technologist Win-Win: Faster, Direct Conversations with Instant Messaging

Allows recruiters to leverage online networking capabilities, establishing trust while building a talent pipeline for current and future roles

Recruiters can effortlessly and speedily access Instant Messaging directly from both TalentSearch™ and application results, all through one seamless workflow

Technologists can establish relationships with recruiters by more quickly identifying relevant contacts and connecting with them via Instant Messaging and Recruiter Profiles

About Dice

Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:DHX) brand.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of software products, online tools and services to deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers globally. DHI's three brands -- Dice, ClearanceJobs and eFinancialCareers — enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology, those with active government security clearances and in financial services. Professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and personalized data to best manage their whole technologist life. For 30 years, we have leveraged the latest technology to foster career connections in multiple markets including North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

