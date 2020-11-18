  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
TriNet Launches Mobile App That Simplifies Open Enrollment for Today's Increasingly Distributed SMB Workforce

November 18, 2020 | About: NYSE:TNET +0.6%

In time for Open Enrollment, HR solutions app allows access to benefits election renewal and flexible spending account capabilities--anytime, anywhere

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020

DUBLIN, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions, today announced the release of TriNet Mobile v7.5. This latest version of the TriNet app includes advanced features, giving the user greater flexibility to manage TriNet-sponsored benefits and flexible spending account claims, with improved account security. Designed for today's increasingly distributed workforce, the app connects, engages, and empowers small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) and their employees to access critical HR data—anytime, anywhere.

(PRNewsfoto/TriNet Group, Inc.)

Through Mobile v7.5, TriNet customers and their employees can access real-time information on paycheck history, benefits, time-off requests and flexible spending accounts, while the multi-factor authentication improves secure access for users.

"As TriNet customers and other SMBs navigate the current business landscape, it becomes even more critical that we provide them with tools and resources to help them provide a great employee experience to their teams, while simplifying the complex world of HR as much as possible," said TriNet Senior Vice President, Products, Dilshad Simons. "Today's increasingly remote workforce values efficiency, security and mobility—all of which are delivered in the latest version of our app."

TriNet Mobile v7.5
Key new features of the redesigned TriNet Mobile app include:

  • Open enrollment management: Benefits open enrollment reminder push notice, as well as view of benefits elections and quick-renew options.
  • Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) log-in: Enhanced account security for HR data with multi-factor authentication of user identity in the app.
  • Flexible spending account claim submission: Submit a claim from anywhere, including at point of sale, by entering claim details and a receipt image.

TriNet Mobile is available for download on iOS and Android.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

TriNet

[email protected]

[email protected]

(510) 875-7201

(925) 965-8441



TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-launches-mobile-app-that-simplifies-open-enrollment-for-todays-increasingly-distributed-smb-workforce-301175978.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.


