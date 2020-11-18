Tupperware Joins Terracycle's Loop as First Reusable Plastic Container Brand on Zero-Waste Platform

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tupperware Brands (NYSE:NYSE:TUP) has announced a partnership with TerraCycle's circular reuse platform Loop, aimed at eliminating waste and greatly improving the delivery, design and features of products. This partnership is intended to launch in 2021, initially offering to consumers across the United States the ability to purchase products from leading consumer brands and retailers packaged in durable, reusable Tupperware® products.

Aligned in the collective mission to reduce waste through a circular recycling system, the collaboration will provide a new packaging offering for Loop while advancing Tupperware's No Time to Waste® initiative to significantly reduce single-use plastic and food waste by 2025. Tupperware is the first reusable plastic container brand partner for Loop, adding to the platform's catalogue of reusable glass and metal containers. Due to the strength, resilience and weight characteristics of reusable plastic solutions and Tupperware's experience and knowledge in engineered resin and sustainable plastics technology, Loop's brand partners will have the opportunity to access enhanced options to package, store and ship products to U.S. consumers through a collaboration with Tupperware.

"From our start nearly 75 years ago, Tupperware has been the leader in reusable, environmentally friendly and long lasting products in homes around the world," said Patricio Cuesta, President of Commercial Worldwide at Tupperware Brands. "By teaming up with Loop, we are excited to use our knowledge in product design and reusability to contribute to the circular recycling model. This partnership also allows us to learn more on how to address single-use plastic in the packaging of our own products to make it more sustainable for the future. We look forward to teaming up with other brands to collectively work to nurture a better future for our planet and communities by finding solutions to reduce waste across consumer touch points."

Loop is a global reuse platform that partners with brands and retailers with the objective of shifting from a disposable to a durable supply chain where manufacturers own their packaging in the long term. In this model, consumers do not own the package yet they own the product within. Products available on the Loop platform are packaged and shipped directly to consumers in a specially designed tote. Once used, products are retrieved through free at-home pickup, then cleaned, refilled and reused – creating a first-of-its-kind circular packaging system. In 2021, along with online shopping, Loop customers will be able to participate in Loop at its retail partners in-store locations.

"We couldn't have a more qualified partner than Tupperware to be our first plastics container brand partner," said TerraCycle and Loop CEO Tom Szaky. "Their long heritage and knowledge in durable, reusable product development makes them a valuable resource to our partners who are looking to improve the design and functionality of their packaging."

The partnership with Loop marks Tupperware's latest commitment to advancing circular economy efforts. In 2019, Tupperware launched "No Time to Waste®," its commitment to significantly reduce plastic and food waste by 2025. Since then, Tupperware has partnered with key organizations dedicated to a circular economy, by becoming a signatory of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's and UNEP's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, and sponsored organizations like the National Park Foundation to advance efforts to educate park visitors about the benefits of using reusable, functional products to support waste-free adventures. Tupperware has also expanded its ECO+ material line by testing new innovations such as bio-based material to add to the portfolio of material derived from circular polymers.

Learn more about Tupperware's No Time to Waste® commitment at www.sustainability.tupperwarebrands.com.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware® products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company distributes its products into nearly 80 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Loop

Loop is an initiative from TerraCycle, www.terracycle.com, an innovative waste management company whose mission is to Eliminate the Idea of Waste®. Operating nationally across 20 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers, cities, and facilities to recycle hard to recycle waste. Loop has been designed to addresses the issue of waste at its source by providing consumers a circular shopping platform while encouraging manufacturers to own and take responsibility for their packaging on the long term.

