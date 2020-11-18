Lomas Capital Management, LLC Buys ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Alleghany Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Progressive Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Lomas Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Alleghany Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, Chubb, SPDR GOLD TRUST, sells Comcast Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Progressive Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vertiv Holdings Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lomas Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Lomas Capital Management, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $612 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ZI, Y, FNV, BFT.U, NEM, GB,

ZI, Y, FNV, BFT.U, NEM, GB, Added Positions: TMUS, CB, GLD, FB, ATEX, AFG, BABA, GOLD, ELF,

TMUS, CB, GLD, FB, ATEX, AFG, BABA, GOLD, ELF, Reduced Positions: PYPL, VRT, AMZN, MLCO, JD, WPF.U, TREB.U,

PYPL, VRT, AMZN, MLCO, JD, WPF.U, TREB.U, Sold Out: CMCSA, PGR, SPY, TGT, CNNE,

SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 338,736 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.11% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 188,009 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.45% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,754 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.09% American Financial Group Inc (AFG) - 631,821 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.06% Facebook Inc (FB) - 158,040 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.45%

Lomas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.11 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $39.2. The stock is now traded at around $39.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.38%. The holding were 907,456 shares as of .

Lomas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alleghany Corp. The purchase prices were between $471.19 and $567.21, with an estimated average price of $525.58. The stock is now traded at around $608.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 67,221 shares as of .

Lomas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.81 and $163.4, with an estimated average price of $148.35. The stock is now traded at around $128.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 83,975 shares as of .

Lomas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 804,352 shares as of .

Lomas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,263 shares as of .

Lomas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Global Blue Group Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $0 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $10.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,248 shares as of .

Lomas Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 238.87%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $127.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 285,915 shares as of .

Lomas Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 142.27%. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $149.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 290,064 shares as of .

Lomas Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 49.11%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 338,736 shares as of .

Lomas Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 39.45%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $271.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 158,040 shares as of .

Lomas Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Anterix Inc by 23.83%. The purchase prices were between $32.71 and $46.41, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $27.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 1,223,547 shares as of .

Lomas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43.

Lomas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $77.37 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $89.76.

Lomas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.

Lomas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09.

Lomas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $37.93.