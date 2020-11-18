Lomas Capital Management, LLC Buys ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Alleghany Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Progressive Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Lomas Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Alleghany Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, Chubb, SPDR GOLD TRUST, sells Comcast Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Progressive Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vertiv Holdings Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lomas Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Lomas Capital Management, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $612 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ZI, Y, FNV, BFT.U, NEM, GB,
- Added Positions: TMUS, CB, GLD, FB, ATEX, AFG, BABA, GOLD, ELF,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, VRT, AMZN, MLCO, JD, WPF.U, TREB.U,
- Sold Out: CMCSA, PGR, SPY, TGT, CNNE,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with TMUS. Click here to check it out.
- TMUS 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of TMUS
- Peter Lynch Chart of TMUS
For the details of Lomas Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lomas+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lomas Capital Management, LLC
- SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 338,736 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.11%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 188,009 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.45%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,754 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.09%
- American Financial Group Inc (AFG) - 631,821 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.06%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 158,040 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.45%
Lomas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.11 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $39.2. The stock is now traded at around $39.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.38%. The holding were 907,456 shares as of .New Purchase: Alleghany Corp (Y)
Lomas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alleghany Corp. The purchase prices were between $471.19 and $567.21, with an estimated average price of $525.58. The stock is now traded at around $608.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 67,221 shares as of .New Purchase: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Lomas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.81 and $163.4, with an estimated average price of $148.35. The stock is now traded at around $128.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 83,975 shares as of .New Purchase: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT.U)
Lomas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 804,352 shares as of .New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Lomas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,263 shares as of .New Purchase: Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB)
Lomas Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Global Blue Group Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $0 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $10.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,248 shares as of .Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Lomas Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 238.87%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $127.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 285,915 shares as of .Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Lomas Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 142.27%. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $149.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 290,064 shares as of .Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)
Lomas Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 49.11%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 338,736 shares as of .Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Lomas Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 39.45%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $271.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 158,040 shares as of .Added: Anterix Inc (ATEX)
Lomas Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Anterix Inc by 23.83%. The purchase prices were between $32.71 and $46.41, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $27.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 1,223,547 shares as of .Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Lomas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43.Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Lomas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $77.37 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $89.76.Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Lomas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Lomas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09.Sold Out: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)
Lomas Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $37.93.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lomas Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Lomas Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lomas Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lomas Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lomas Capital Management, LLC keeps buying