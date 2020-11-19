Marathon to Participate in the "Operations and Investment into Mining" Panel at Bitmain's Mining and Investment Summit 2020 on November 24th at 11:40 AM ET

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest publicly traded Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, will be participating in Bitmain’s Mining and Investment Summit 2020, which is being held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.



The Mining and Investment Summit 2020 brings together the leading companies in the fields of cryptocurrency mining and digital asset financial services. During the event, Marathon’s CEO Merrick Okamoto will be participating in the “Operations and Investment into Mining” panel, which will commence at 11:40 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, November 24th. Interested parties may register for the event using this link.

On November 18, 2020, Marathon unveiled a new investor presentation, which contains updated financial information as of November 5, 2020. The presentation can be accessed on the Company’s website here.

To receive additional information about the company or the event, please contact Marathon’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. For more information, visit www.marathonpg.com.

