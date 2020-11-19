  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Marathon to Participate in the "Operations and Investment into Mining" Panel at Bitmain's Mining and Investment Summit 2020 on November 24th at 11:40 AM ET

November 19, 2020 | About: MARA +6.92% MARA +6.92%

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest publicly traded Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, will be participating in Bitmain’s Mining and Investment Summit 2020, which is being held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

The Mining and Investment Summit 2020 brings together the leading companies in the fields of cryptocurrency mining and digital asset financial services. During the event, Marathon’s CEO Merrick Okamoto will be participating in the “Operations and Investment into Mining” panel, which will commence at 11:40 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, November 24th. Interested parties may register for the event using this link.

On November 18, 2020, Marathon unveiled a new investor presentation, which contains updated financial information as of November 5, 2020. The presentation can be accessed on the Company’s website here.

To receive additional information about the company or the event, please contact Marathon’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About Marathon Patent Group
Marathon is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. For more information, visit www.marathonpg.com.

Marathon Patent Group Company Contact:
Jason Assad
Telephone: 678-570-6791
Email: [email protected]

Marathon Patent Group Investor Contact:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher
Telephone: 949-574-3860
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODA4OTQ3OSMzODM2NDg4IzIwODEwMTg=
30f92827-dc09-42ef-9889-aa356cc2e30a

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)