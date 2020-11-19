  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Margaret Moran
Margaret Moran
Articles (344) 

Third Avenue Management's Top 3rd-Quarter Portfolio Updates

Firm reinvests in Korn Ferry, reduces real estate exposure

November 19, 2020 | About: KFY -0.08% WASH -0.49% ESS -0.02% PSA -0.51%

Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the third quarter of 2020, which ended on Sept. 30.

Founded in 1986 by Martin J. Whitman, Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) pursues a deep-value investing strategy based on the prices, balance sheets and assets of businesses. It aims to follow the crowds as little as possible, focusing on the long-term values of investments rather than the short-term effects of news reports or investor sentiment.

Based on the above criteria, the firm's top buys for the quarter were Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH), while its top sells were Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Korn Ferry

The firm established a new position worth 328,473 shares in Korn Ferry after selling out of the stock in the second quarter of 2018. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $29.58.

2fde0a0646f900d7240bd45814697b6a.png

Korn Ferry is a Los Angeles-based management consulting company that operates in 52 countries around the world, helping clients to organize their management structures and matching them with their ideal job candidates.

On Nov. 19, shares of Korn Ferry traded around $38.69 for a market cap of $2.12 billion. The GuruFocus Value chart rates the stock as fairly valued.

fc92bb639eedd9f3d1bc40dc9c65f895.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The interest coverage ratio of 6.31 is lower than 64% of industry peers, but the Altman Z-Score of 2.36 indicates the company is only in minor danger of facing liquidity issues in the near future. The weighted average cost of capital has sometimes been higher than the weighted average cost of capital in recent years, indicating struggles with consistently creating value for shareholders.

18eb100a47edf5f66eb6b64bc7be316e.png

Washington Trust Bancorp

The firm added 102,105 shares, or 155.09%, to its investment in Washington Trust Bancorp for a total holding of 167,939 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.44%. Shares traded for an average price of $32.93 during the quarter.

8b8496687d30177298cacb7a83160d3b.png

Washington Trust Bancorp is a bank holding company that owns The Washington Trust Company, which is the oldest community bank in the U.S. and the largest state-chartered bank in Rhode Island.

On Nov. 19, shares of Washington Trust traded around $38.98 for a market cap of $672.97 million. The GuruFocus Value chart rates the stock as a possible value trap due to a too-sharp drop in the price.

7b18274c7267ab6eb12aea29d4129136.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.23 is lower than 86% of peers, while the Piotroski F-Score of 4 out of 9 is typical of a financially stable company. The return on equity has been on an uptrend since the last recession, but dropped slightly to 14.50% in the last full fiscal year.

381ff315fd34e2f1fb3f67a617d2db81.png

Essex Property Trust

The firm reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust by 32,906 shares, or 34.3%, for a remaining holding of 63,043 shares. The trade had a -1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $218.20.

90a26d6894942ac0a8879a9e1bbcd318.png

Based in San Mateo, California, Essex Property Trust is a real estate investment trust that primarily invests in West Coast apartment complexes.

On Nov. 19, shares of Essex traded around $254.15 for a market cap of $16.57 billion. The GuruFocus Value chart rates the stock as fairly valued.

90b50cb5487d57ad89d1645597ca9926.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The interest coverage ratio of 2.08 shows the company is a little closer to being unable to meet its interest payments than is healthy, which is also supported by the Altman Z-Score of 1.66, which indicates potential liquidity issues over the next couple of years. The WACC has typically surpassed the ROIC throughout the company's history, though the situation seems to have flipped in the last full fiscal year, potentially indicating a turnaround in terms of value creation.

58db5cce8cf85d8f17fe2a26b0eb9ab8.png

Public Storage

The firm sold out of its 38,265-share position in Public Storage, impacting the equity portfolio by -1.03%. Shares traded for an average price of $204.39 during the quarter.

1ccff14b5edf240c6f55a99c8a039dbd.png

Public Storage is a California-based REIT that runs a chain of self-storage facilities under the same name. It is the largest self-storage company in the U.S.

On Nov. 19, shares of Public Storage traded around $228.79 for a market cap of $40 billion. The GuruFocus Value chart rates the stock as fairly valued.

0053804147c6be2dab64c29af0371e7b.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.12 is higher than the industry median of 0.08, while the Altman Z-Score of 8.78 indicates a stable financial position. The three-year revenue growth rate is 3.5%, while the three-year Ebitda growth rate is 3%.

a60bfde9d3310fad42d068aa00a3d58a.png

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter's end, Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio)'s equity portfolio consisted of 64 stocks valued at $719 million. Its top holdings were Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) with 6.69% of the equity portfolio, Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) with 6.37% and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) with 6.1%.

The turnover rate for the quarter was 3%. In terms of sector weighting, the firm was most invested in real estate, followed by consumer cyclical and financial services.

a38a5d0194001d1c4e530efee6485fd3.png

Disclosure: Author owns no shares in any of the stocks mentioned. The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Portfolio updates reflect only common stock positions as per the regulatory filings for the quarter in question and may not include changes made after the quarter ended.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Margaret Moran

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)