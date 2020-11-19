  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

ACM Research Enters 3D TSV Copper Plating Market with Ultra ECP 3d Platform

November 19, 2020 | About: ACMR +1.59%

Novel Pre-Wet Process and Pulse Partial Plating Achieve Conformally Filled, Void-Free, High Aspect Ratio Through-Silicon Vias

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) ( ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, today introduced its Ultra ECP 3d platform for conformally filled 3D through-silicon via (TSV) applications. Leveraging ACM's Ultra ECP ap and map platforms, the Ultra ECP 3d platform delivers high-performance copper (Cu) electroplating for high aspect ratio (HAR) Cu applications, with no voids or seams.

According to industry research firm Mordor Intelligence, “The 3D TSV Devices Market was valued at USD $2.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD $4.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period 2020 - 2025.”1 Key markets for devices using TSVs include imaging, memory, MEMS and optoelectronics, among others.

“Many factors are driving the growth of the 3D TSV market, from device miniaturization to AI and edge computing,” said David Wang, CEO of ACM. “These applications demand more processing power in ever higher density packages and are leading to rapid industry adoption of TSV technologies.”

“In working with customers, we’ve successfully demonstrated our ability to fill HAR vias using the Ultra ECP 3d platform. In addition to delivering higher throughput with a stacked chamber design, the platform is designed to use fewer consumables, have a lower total cost of ownership, and save valuable fab floor space,” he added.

During bottom-up filling for HAR TSVs, the Cu electrolyte must be able to completely fill the vias without any trapped air bubbles when immersed in the plating solution. To accelerate this process, an integrated pre-wet step is used.

This advanced technology solution can deliver better yields, greater plating efficiency and higher throughput during the fabrication process. The Ultra ECP 3d platform for 3D TSV is a 10-chamber, 300mm tool with integrated pre-wet, Cu plating and post-clean modules in a footprint of only 2.20m × 3.60m × 2.90m (W/L/H).

ACM recently delivered its first Ultra ECP 3d tool to a key customer in China to begin formal qualification for its 3D TSV and 2.5D interposer Cu plating applications. For more information, please call the ACM regional company contact listed below.

About ACM Research, Inc.
ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a ™ symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademark.

__________________________
1 https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/3d-tsv-devices-market

Media Contact:
Eric Lawson
Kiterocket
+1 480.276.9572
[email protected]		Company Contacts:
U.S.
Robert Metter
ACM Research, Inc.
+1-503-367-9753
Europe
Sally-Ann Henry
ACM Research, Inc.
+43 660 7769721
China
Xi Wang
ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc.
+86 21 50808868
Korea
YY Kim
ACM Research (Korea), Inc.
+821041415171
Singapore
Adrian Ong
ACM Research (Singapore), Inc.
+65 8813-1107
Taiwan
David Chang
ACM Research (Taiwan), Inc.
+866 921-999-884
ti?nf=ODA4OTQyMiMzODM2MjM5IzIwODQzNDc=
b71bee56-78eb-48d8-b4ed-53bcd246d446

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)