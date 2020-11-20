Cinedigm Announces MyTime Movie Network, a New Female-Focused Linear Streaming Channel, Debuting Today on The Roku Channel

[url="]Cinedigm+%28NASDAQ%3A+CIDM%29[/url] announced today the launch of the all-new female-focused streaming linear channelon The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku® platform.MyTime Movie Network offers an unparalleled library of curated content catering to women of all ages. The diverse library, which has been seen by a combined audience of upwards of 20 million viewers, features hundreds of popular and award-winning films. Upon its launch films from all genres will be available; ranging from pulse-pounding thrillers such as, starring; and charming date-night comedies such as, starring; to feel-good musicals such asstarring; family dramas such as, starring; and everything in-between.In addition to its library of films, the network delivers a fresh slate of over 50 original films that will be exclusively available on MyTime Movie Network.“We are excited to bring MyTime to The Roku Channel,” said Alexandra Viglione, Head of Product for Cinedigm Digital Networks. “Quality programming directly targeting the female viewer is important and we know MyTime will deliver entertaining and diverse content to that audience.”Cinedigm continues to focus on bringing well-established brands and film & television content from leading content owners into the growing free ad-supported television marketplace. Opportunities for premium content remain strong within the OTT ad-supported space as traditional cable and satellite services continue to lose subscribers.For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cinedigm.com%2F[/url].Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter ([url="]https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fcinedigm[/url]), LinkedIn ([url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fcinedigm%2F[/url]), Facebook ([url="]https%3A%2Ffacebook.com%2FCinedigm[/url]), StockTwits ([url="]https%3A%2F%2Fstocktwits.com%2FCinedigmCorp[/url]) and the Company website ([url="]www.cinedigm.com[/url]) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

