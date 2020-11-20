  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

REMSleep Patent Application

November 20, 2020 | About: RMSL +0%

Tampa, FL, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- REMSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: RMSL): REMSleep receives office action from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") concerning the company's patent application 15/595,990 for its Deltawave CPAP nasal pillows device. REMSleep will respond to office action early next week. The company will include updates on Twitter account.

About REMSleep Holdings, Inc.
REMSleep Holdings, Inc. is a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive sleep apnea patients. Our focus is primarily designing and manufacturing devices and products for the treatment of sleep apnea and other respiratory conditions. With over 30 years of collective experience in CPAP therapy, the REMSleep team has extensive knowledge and understanding of CPAP and the challenges of patient compliance. We diligently strive for our products to make the difference and improve the condition of those suffering from sleep apnea.

REMSleep Holdings, Inc. has a new patent pending, innovative sleep apnea product that will meet multiple market demand and be able to reach and address a large percentage of the patient population who continue to struggle with CPAP compliance.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the Company’s future prospects and risks in investing in Company’s common stock. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those risk factors stated in reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or “SEC” on its EDGAR website (URL: www.sec.gov).

Contact:
Tom Wood
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODA4OTk2NSMzODM3ODA3IzUwMDAzMjM4MA
e9563bc5-c3f6-4d17-844d-bc660afb6d1d

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)