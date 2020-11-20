  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
US Indexes Close With Losses Friday

Nasdaq up 32.68% for the year

November 20, 2020 | About: PFE +1.41% ATRO +18.74% WDAY -9.27% TWTR +2.43% TLRY +9.36%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 29,263.48 on Friday with a loss of 219.75 points or -0.75%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,557.54 for a loss of 24.33 points or -0.68%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 11,854.97 for a loss of 49.74 points or -0.42%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 23.60 for a gain of 0.49 points or 2.12%.

For the week, the Nasdaq was down 0.40%, the S&P 500 fell 0.68% and the Dow Jones had a loss of 0.75%. For the year, the Nasdaq has a gain of 32.68%, the S&P 500 is up 10.11% and the Dow Jones has a return of 3.31%.

Friday's market movers

The major U.S. indexes ended lower Friday, keeping returns lower for the week. The Treasury secretary said the Treasury would end several federal emergency lending programs at the end of December. Congressional leaders also said they would resume talks on a stimulus bill.

Coronavirus daily infections in the U.S. reached a new record of 187,833. Pfizer has announced its application for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine approval decision could take approximately two weeks.

Across the board:

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,785.34 for a gain of 1.21 points or 0.068%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,020.23 for a loss of 1.60 points or -0.16%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 12,372.71 for a gain of 44.53 points or 0.36%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 8,287.27 for a loss of 30.98 points or -0.37%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,147.61 for a loss of -1.54 points or -0.072%; the S&P 100 at 1,628.35 for a loss of 12.16 points or -0.74%; the Nasdaq 100 at 11,906.44 for a loss of 78.99 points or -0.66%; the Russell 3000 at 2,110.90 for a loss of 11.46 points or -0.54%; the Russell 1000 at 1,996.17 for a loss of 11.64 points or -0.58%; the Wilshire 5000 at 36,861.38 for a loss of 214.66 points or -0.58%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 658.50 for a loss of 3.29 points or -0.50%.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

