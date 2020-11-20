  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC Buys InMode, GameStop Corp, BlueLinx Holdings Inc

November 20, 2020 | About: EEFT +0.65% INMD -3.28% GME +2.01% BXC +0.81% QDEL -1.99% SCS +1.13%

Investment company Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys InMode, GameStop Corp, BlueLinx Holdings Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Quidel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prospect+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 199,000 shares, 13.60% of the total portfolio.
  2. Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 227,075 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,610 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.81%
  4. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 67,545 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio.
  5. Pool Corp (POOL) - 46,450 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.82 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $42.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 189,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: GameStop Corp (GME)

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.85 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $12.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 357,650 shares as of .

New Purchase: BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC)

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.19 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $16.07. The stock is now traded at around $26.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 143,050 shares as of .

New Purchase: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $151.99 and $301.96, with an estimated average price of $222.17. The stock is now traded at around $187.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of .

New Purchase: Steelcase Inc (SCS)

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Steelcase Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 50,700 shares as of .

Added: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $87.63 and $106.31, with an estimated average price of $97.59. The stock is now traded at around $128.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 51,100 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)