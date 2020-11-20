Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC Buys InMode, GameStop Corp, BlueLinx Holdings Inc

Investment company Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys InMode, GameStop Corp, BlueLinx Holdings Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Quidel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: INMD, GME, BXC, QDEL, SCS,
- Added Positions: EEFT, OSIS, NXST, LOPE, SIMO,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, GDOT,
For the details of Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prospect+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 199,000 shares, 13.60% of the total portfolio.
- Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 227,075 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,610 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.81%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 67,545 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio.
- Pool Corp (POOL) - 46,450 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio.
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.82 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $42.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 189,000 shares as of .New Purchase: GameStop Corp (GME)
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.85 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $12.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 357,650 shares as of .New Purchase: BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC)
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.19 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $16.07. The stock is now traded at around $26.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 143,050 shares as of .New Purchase: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $151.99 and $301.96, with an estimated average price of $222.17. The stock is now traded at around $187.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of .New Purchase: Steelcase Inc (SCS)
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Steelcase Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 50,700 shares as of .Added: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $87.63 and $106.31, with an estimated average price of $97.59. The stock is now traded at around $128.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 51,100 shares as of .
