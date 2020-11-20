Thunderbird Partners Llp Buys Interactive Brokers Group Inc, HUYA Inc, Western Digital Corp, Sells Microsoft Corp, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Tapestry Inc

Investment company Thunderbird Partners Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Interactive Brokers Group Inc, HUYA Inc, Western Digital Corp, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, JPMorgan Chase, sells Microsoft Corp, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Tapestry Inc, Facebook Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thunderbird Partners Llp. As of 2020Q3, Thunderbird Partners Llp owns 11 stocks with a total value of $832 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Facebook Inc (FB) - 565,847 shares, 17.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.59% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 94,508 shares, 16.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.9% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 449,040 shares, 15.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 1,531,734 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. New Position HUYA Inc (HUYA) - 2,875,861 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. New Position

Thunderbird Partners Llp initiated holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.25 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $49.8. The stock is now traded at around $52.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.9%. The holding were 1,531,734 shares as of .

Thunderbird Partners Llp initiated holding in HUYA Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.48 and $29.58, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $20.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.28%. The holding were 2,875,861 shares as of .

Thunderbird Partners Llp initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35. The stock is now traded at around $42.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.17%. The holding were 1,859,705 shares as of .

Thunderbird Partners Llp initiated holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $29.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.61%. The holding were 2,708,443 shares as of .

Thunderbird Partners Llp initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 570,523 shares as of .

Thunderbird Partners Llp initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 1,614,393 shares as of .

Thunderbird Partners Llp sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $144.11 and $177.52, with an estimated average price of $162.12.

Thunderbird Partners Llp sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $12.34 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $14.69.

Thunderbird Partners Llp sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $83.54.