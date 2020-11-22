Twin Securities, Inc. Buys Livongo Health Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Navistar International Corp, Sells Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, ForeScout Technologies Inc, Wright Medical Group NV

New York, NY, based Investment company Twin Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Livongo Health Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Navistar International Corp, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tiffany, sells Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, ForeScout Technologies Inc, Wright Medical Group NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Twin Securities, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Twin Securities, Inc. owns 16 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Livongo Health Inc (LVGO) - 307,166 shares, 30.93% of the total portfolio. New Position Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 467,761 shares, 28.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 211,248 shares, 17.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.11% Navistar International Corp (NAV) - 209,828 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. New Position Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) - 122,500 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. New Position

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.93%. The holding were 307,166 shares as of .

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.6%. The holding were 467,761 shares as of .

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Navistar International Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $43.54, with an estimated average price of $34.26. The stock is now traded at around $43.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 209,828 shares as of .

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 122,500 shares as of .

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.29 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $37.32. The stock is now traded at around $42.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 68,671 shares as of .

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $38.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 17,024 shares as of .

Twin Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Tiffany & Co by 32.11%. The purchase prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51. The stock is now traded at around $131.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 211,248 shares as of .

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $18.03, with an estimated average price of $18.03.

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in ForeScout Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $29, with an estimated average price of $27.42.

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The sale prices were between $29.62 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $30.16.