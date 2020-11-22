Energy Income Partners, LLC Buys Sempra Energy, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Dominion Energy Inc, Sells ONEOK Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Kinder Morgan Inc

Westport, CT, based Investment company Energy Income Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sempra Energy, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Dominion Energy Inc, Southern Co, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, sells ONEOK Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Kinder Morgan Inc, Shell Midstream Partners LP, Holly Energy Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Energy Income Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Energy Income Partners, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: SRE, MMP, D, SO, CQP, PEG, EPD, ETRN, LNT, PPL, DTE, OGS, IDA, CPK, FTS, FE, DUK, NJR, EXC, WLKP, XEL, PWR, ATO, AEP, WEC, SPH,

SRE, MMP, D, SO, CQP, PEG, EPD, ETRN, LNT, PPL, DTE, OGS, IDA, CPK, FTS, FE, DUK, NJR, EXC, WLKP, XEL, PWR, ATO, AEP, WEC, SPH, Reduced Positions: OKE, ET, KMI, SHLX, HEP, PAGP, ES, NEE, PSXP, ENB, TRP, WMB, TCP, NEP, PAA, BPMP, CMS,

OKE, ET, KMI, SHLX, HEP, PAGP, ES, NEE, PSXP, ENB, TRP, WMB, TCP, NEP, PAA, BPMP, CMS, Sold Out: EIX,

TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 8,005,670 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 17,434,504 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.66% NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 3,620,591 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37% Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 6,126,909 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.17% TC Pipelines LP (TCP) - 8,173,592 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%

Energy Income Partners, LLC added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 52.78%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.66, with an estimated average price of $123.04. The stock is now traded at around $130.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,376,448 shares as of .

Energy Income Partners, LLC added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $41.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 6,126,909 shares as of .

Energy Income Partners, LLC added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 195.49%. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $78.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 800,724 shares as of .

Energy Income Partners, LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 150.84%. The purchase prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $60.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,113,842 shares as of .

Energy Income Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP by 138.71%. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $40, with an estimated average price of $35.19. The stock is now traded at around $37.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,292,668 shares as of .

Energy Income Partners, LLC added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 152.67%. The purchase prices were between $8.33 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $7.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,695,970 shares as of .

Energy Income Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $49.3 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.25.