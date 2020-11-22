Callodine Capital Management, LP Buys Laird Superfood Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Sells Altria Group Inc, Comcast Corp, Four Corners Property Trust Inc

Investment company Callodine Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Laird Superfood Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Apollo Global Management Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, sells Altria Group Inc, Comcast Corp, Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Brinker International Inc, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Callodine Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q3, Callodine Capital Management, LP owns 40 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LSF, FIS, APO, FSK, LPLA, ARES, BCSF, OCSL, SCM, TCP, HCAP,

LSF, FIS, APO, FSK, LPLA, ARES, BCSF, OCSL, SCM, TCP, HCAP, Added Positions: TAP, CGBD, VVV, SAR, WFC, VTRS, PNNT, ET, ORCC, BBDC, SLRC,

TAP, CGBD, VVV, SAR, WFC, VTRS, PNNT, ET, ORCC, BBDC, SLRC, Reduced Positions: MO, CMCSA, TSLX, ALXN, FE, KKR, DXC, RDN, SRCL, BMY, PTMN, FCAU, VZ, NEM, VIRT,

MO, CMCSA, TSLX, ALXN, FE, KKR, DXC, RDN, SRCL, BMY, PTMN, FCAU, VZ, NEM, VIRT, Sold Out: FCPT, EAT, ACRE, FS5A, OPI, KREF, ACTG, USFD,

For the details of Callodine Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/callodine+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Radian Group Inc (RDN) - 1,305,034 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42% Viatris Inc (VTRS) - 875,000 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 215,000 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44% Altria Group Inc (MO) - 300,000 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.7% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 169,375 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.86%

Callodine Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Laird Superfood Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $46.5, with an estimated average price of $43.29. The stock is now traded at around $47.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 213,156 shares as of .

Callodine Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $144.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of .

Callodine Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.85 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $48.12. The stock is now traded at around $43.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 82,500 shares as of .

Callodine Capital Management, LP initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 207,129 shares as of .

Callodine Capital Management, LP initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.14 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $79.44. The stock is now traded at around $90.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Callodine Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.9 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $39.92. The stock is now traded at around $44.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .

Callodine Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 135.29%. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $38.43, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $43.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

Callodine Capital Management, LP added to a holding in TCG BDC Inc by 60.11%. The purchase prices were between $7.88 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $8.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 630,000 shares as of .

Callodine Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Valvoline Inc by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $22.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 187,500 shares as of .

Callodine Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Saratoga Investment Corp by 81.93%. The purchase prices were between $15.08 and $18.33, with an estimated average price of $17.02. The stock is now traded at around $20.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 203,556 shares as of .

Callodine Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of .

Callodine Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Pennant Park Investment Corp by 150.93%. The purchase prices were between $3.01 and $3.78, with an estimated average price of $3.35. The stock is now traded at around $4.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 516,348 shares as of .

Callodine Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $24.74.

Callodine Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Brinker International Inc. The sale prices were between $21.6 and $47.76, with an estimated average price of $34.81.

Callodine Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. The sale prices were between $8.02 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $9.36.

Callodine Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Callodine Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Office Properties Income Trust. The sale prices were between $20.41 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $24.11.

Callodine Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $14.99 and $18.57, with an estimated average price of $17.18.