  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Callodine Capital Management, LP Buys Laird Superfood Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Sells Altria Group Inc, Comcast Corp, Four Corners Property Trust Inc

November 22, 2020 | About: TAP -1.09% CGBD -2.44% VVV +1.99% SAR -0.78% WFC -2.6% PNNT +1.19% LSF -1.21% FIS -2.39% APO -3.4% FSK -0.41% LPLA -0.97% ARE +0.24%

Investment company Callodine Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Laird Superfood Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Apollo Global Management Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, sells Altria Group Inc, Comcast Corp, Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Brinker International Inc, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Callodine Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q3, Callodine Capital Management, LP owns 40 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Callodine Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/callodine+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Callodine Capital Management, LP
  1. Radian Group Inc (RDN) - 1,305,034 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42%
  2. Viatris Inc (VTRS) - 875,000 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38%
  3. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 215,000 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44%
  4. Altria Group Inc (MO) - 300,000 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.7%
  5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 169,375 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.86%
New Purchase: Laird Superfood Inc (LSF)

Callodine Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Laird Superfood Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $46.5, with an estimated average price of $43.29. The stock is now traded at around $47.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 213,156 shares as of .

New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Callodine Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $144.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Callodine Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.85 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $48.12. The stock is now traded at around $43.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 82,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Callodine Capital Management, LP initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 207,129 shares as of .

New Purchase: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Callodine Capital Management, LP initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.14 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $79.44. The stock is now traded at around $90.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Ares Management Corp (ARES)

Callodine Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.9 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $39.92. The stock is now traded at around $44.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .

Added: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Callodine Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 135.29%. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $38.43, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $43.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

Added: TCG BDC Inc (CGBD)

Callodine Capital Management, LP added to a holding in TCG BDC Inc by 60.11%. The purchase prices were between $7.88 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $8.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 630,000 shares as of .

Added: Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Callodine Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Valvoline Inc by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $22.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 187,500 shares as of .

Added: Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR)

Callodine Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Saratoga Investment Corp by 81.93%. The purchase prices were between $15.08 and $18.33, with an estimated average price of $17.02. The stock is now traded at around $20.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 203,556 shares as of .

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Callodine Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of .

Added: Pennant Park Investment Corp (PNNT)

Callodine Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Pennant Park Investment Corp by 150.93%. The purchase prices were between $3.01 and $3.78, with an estimated average price of $3.35. The stock is now traded at around $4.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 516,348 shares as of .

Sold Out: Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT)

Callodine Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $24.74.

Sold Out: Brinker International Inc (EAT)

Callodine Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Brinker International Inc. The sale prices were between $21.6 and $47.76, with an estimated average price of $34.81.

Sold Out: Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE)

Callodine Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. The sale prices were between $8.02 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $9.36.

Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp (FS5A)

Callodine Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Sold Out: Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Callodine Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Office Properties Income Trust. The sale prices were between $20.41 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $24.11.

Sold Out: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF)

Callodine Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $14.99 and $18.57, with an estimated average price of $17.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Callodine Capital Management, LP. Also check out:

1. Callodine Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Callodine Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Callodine Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Callodine Capital Management, LP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)