Telit LM960A18 LTE mPCIe Data Card Completes NTT DOCOMO Inter-Operability Testing

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its LM960A18 mPCIe data card completed inter-operability testing at NTT DOCOMO. The LM960A18 allows customers in Japan to have a convenient way to replace their existing LTE mPCIe modules with an LTE-Advanced solution, giving enterprise IT vendors and other developers a global platform for creating LTE products. For more information, visit http://contact.telit.com/mobilebroadband.

The Telit LM960A18 LTE mPCIe data card has been tested against NTT DOCOMO's LTE network in Japan for Cat 12, 2X2 MIMO and carrier aggregation, including both intra and inter band uplink carrier aggregation.

Its 5G-like speeds are ideal for demanding enterprise applications such as remote office routers and other network appliances. The LM960A18 supports more than two dozen LTE bands, including 42, which is key for carrier aggregation in Japan. It is also regulatory certified for use with the shared Extended Global Platform (sXGP), enabling users to take advantage of private LTE networks. The LM960A18 also supports band combinations to accommodate global deployments and supports multiple satellite location technologies including GPS.

"With the NTT DOCOMO inter-operability testing passed, Telit continues to be the leader in providing Japan's IoT integrators, enterprise IT vendors and their customers with first-to-market solutions for leveraging NTT DOCOMO's advanced network," said Osamu Sato, country director, Telit. "The LM960A18 supports up to LTE Category 18 for use in all major carriers around the world and provides 5G-like speeds today for support of SD-WAN, enterprise networking and private LTE, giving enterprises a powerful new option for connecting their mission-critical network appliances in locations such as branch offices."

