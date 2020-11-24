Mercado Libre Selects AWS as Its Primary Cloud Provider to Accelerate Growth and Transformation into a Data-Driven Company

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Mercado Libre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI), headquartered in Argentina and Brazil, has selected AWS as its primary cloud provider to further transform the company into a data-driven organization, improve user experiences, accelerate the launch of new services, and support its regional expansion. Mercado Libre is the largest online commerce and payments provider in Latin America and connects businesses across 18 countries with more than 76 million active users. Mercado Libre builds on the scalability, security, and proven performance of the world’s leading cloud, as well as AWS’s unparalleled portfolio of services, to drive e-commerce and support the rapid growth of its Mercado Pago digital payment platform and Mercado Crédito credit line. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercado Libre leveraged AWS to extend its services to more small and medium businesses in Latin America, giving them access to online payments and contactless store payment technology.Mercado Libre selected AWS to support the development of a common platform to gain insights from more than 20 years of data gathered from its marketplace, digital payments, logistics, advertising, and software services divisions. As part of its transformation into a data-driven organization, Mercado Libre is building MeliLake, a data lake built on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), to ingest data from sales, payments, fulfillment, and shipping transactions and make it available for analysis by teams throughout the company. MeliLake leverages Amazon EMR (AWS’s industry-leading cloud big data service for processing vast amounts of data using open source tools) to facilitate the processing and analysis of more than 25 terabytes of transaction data each day. The company also leverages tools from AWS partners Tableau and MicroStrategy to automatically tag, search, share, transform, and analyze that data. Mercado Libre employees can now discover and query datasets and uncover customer purchase patterns or types of payments, helping to improve operational efficiency and drive the development of new customer experiences.In addition, Mercado Libre applies AWS machine learning services to enhance security across its divisions and deliver a better customer experience. The fraud detection team for Mercado Pago (the platform responsible for payments inside Mercado Libre) leverages Amazon Rekognition (AWS’s video and image analysis service) as part of its identity verification process for consumers seeking to buy through Mercado Libre, helping to minimize any type of fraud. To rapidly adapt its content to a multicultural region where most customers speak Portuguese or Spanish, Mercado Libre uses Amazon Translate (AWS’s machine learning service for highly accurate language translation) to automatically translate product titles and descriptions when vendors from other countries upload their catalogs.Mercado Libre relies on AWS’s highly secure, performant, and broad infrastructure including compute, storage, database, analytics, and machine learning services for busy shopping periods such as holidays (when it processes more than 2.2 million transactions per second at peak) as well as unexpected events like the COVID-19 pandemic when more people have turned to e-commerce and digital payments. The company uses Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) to process an average of 464 visits and 19 purchases per second. It also leverages Amazon DynamoDB (AWS’s key-value database that delivers single-digit millisecond performance at any scale with built-in encryption and data recovery) to support secure purchase and payment transactions for its customers, as well as manage billing, shipping, and logistics.“Mercado Libre has grown dramatically over the past two decades, democratizing the benefits of trade and digital payments to entrepreneurs, small and medium- sized enterprises, businesses, and millions of customers throughout Latin America. Working with AWS, we aim to further exceed our customers’ expectations by leveraging data to continuously improve our operations and innovate new services,” said Sebastian Barrios, Tech Vice President of Mercado Libre. “Mercado Libre employees use data in their daily tasks to make better business decisions and stay ahead of buying trends. We look forward to expanding our use of AWS machine learning and analytics services throughout the company to develop deeper insights that will sustain Mercado Libre’s position as a growth engine for Latin America.”“As one of the leading innovators in the e-commerce, finance, and technology industries, Mercado Libre is leveraging the unmatched scale, performance, and breadth and depth of services of the world’s leading cloud to rapidly develop and implement new ideas that raise the bar for customer experiences,” said Jaime Valles, Director of AWS Sales, Latin America. “AWS not only powers Mercado Libre’s vast backend operations for its marketplace, but also provides the services to enable Mercado Libre to gain predictive insights into business trends and innovate new services to more seamlessly connect their growing community of buyers and sellers."For 14 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 175 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 77 Availability Zones (AZs) within 24 geographic regions, with announced plans for 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in India, Indonesia, Japan, Spain, and Switzerland. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit [url="]www.amazon.com%2Fabout[/url] and follow [url="]%40AmazonNews[/url].





About Mercado Libre









Founded in 1999, Mercado Libre is the leading technology company in e-commerce in Latin America. Through its platforms Mercado Libre, Mercado Pago and Mercado Envíos, it offers solutions for individuals and companies to buy, sell, advertise, send and pay for goods and services over the Internet.









Mercado Libre serves millions of users and creates an online marketplace for the negotiation of a wide variety of goods and services in an easy, secure and efficient manner. Mercado Libre is among the 30 most visited sites in the world in terms of page views and is the mass consumer platform with the highest number of unique visitors in the most important countries where it operates, according to metrics provided by comScore Networks. The Company has traded its shares on the Nasdaq (NASDAQ: MELI) since its initial public offering in 2007.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005282/en/