  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Cantel Medical Corp. to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Results for its First Quarter Ended October 31, 2020

November 24, 2020 | About: NYSE:CMD +0.57%

PR Newswire

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. (NYSE:NYSE:CMD) will release the results for its first quarter ended October 31, 2020 on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 before the market opens, and hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Cantel Medical Corp.)

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-844-602-0380 (US & Canada) or 1-862-298-0970 (International) approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call. If you are unable to participate, a digital replay of the call will be available from Tuesday, December 8, 2020 through midnight on January 7, 2021 by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (US & Canada) or 1-919-882-2331 (International) and using conference ID# 38447.

An audio webcast will be available via the Cantel website at www.cantelmedical.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the Cantel website for those unable to listen live. In addition, the Company will provide a supplemental presentation to complement the conference call. The presentation can be accessed on Cantel's website in the Investor Relations section under presentations.

About Cantel Medical Corp.
Cantel Medical is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, instruments and instrument reprocessing workflow systems serving the dental industry, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products.

For further information, visit www.cantelmedical.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cantel-medical-corp-to-hold-conference-call-to-discuss-results-for-its-first-quarter-ended-october-31-2020-301179302.html

SOURCE Cantel Medical Corp.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)