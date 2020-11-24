Maverick Capital Cuts Netflix, Facebook

Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)'s Maverick Capital sold shares of five holdings during the third quarter, which ended on Sept. 30.

Netflix

The firm reduced its position in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 36.89%. The trade had an impact of -1.66% on the portfolio.

The company, which delivers original and third-party digital video content, has a market cap of $215 billion and an enterprise value of $223 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 33% and return on assets of -7.98% are outperforming 87% of companies in its industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.52 is below the industry median of 0.88.

The company's largest guru shareholders are Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.15% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.80% of outstanding shares.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

The Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) stake was closed, impacting the portfolio by -1.62%.

The biotechnology company has a market cap of $6.24 billion and an enterprise value of $5.84 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of -61.03% and return on assets of -44.02% are underperforming 81% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 11.76 is above the industry median of 0.91.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.50% of outstanding shares, followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s GAMCO Investors with 0.28% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.25%.

Facebook

The firm reduced its position in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 19.8%. The portfolio was impacted by -1.60%.

The social media company has a market cap of $768 billion and an enterprise value of $723 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 23.91% and return on assets of 18.52% are outperforming 83% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 9 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 5.24 is above the industry median of 4.49.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Tiger Global Management with 0.31% of outstanding shares, followed by Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) 's Lone Pine Capital with 0.21% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19%.

Alphabet

The firm curbed its Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) stake by 28.3%, impacting the portfolio by -1.57%.

The tech holding company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.07 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 17.5% and return on assets of 12.85% are outperforming 77% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 5.02 is above the industry median of 4.49.

The company's largest guru shareholders are Dodge & Cox with 0.38% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19% of outstanding shares.

British American Tobacco

The investment firm exited its British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) position. The trade had an impact of -1.39% on the portfolio.

The tobacco company has a market cap of $84.63 billion and an enterprise value of $145 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 9.6% and return on assets of 4.31% are underperforming 68% of companies in the tobacco products industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.1 is below the industry median of 0.61.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10% of outstanding shares, followed by Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

