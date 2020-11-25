Kingdee Cloud Global User Conference Recap

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 6th, Kingdee Cloud Global User Conference 2020 with the theme of "Empower Your Digital Capability" was officially held in Sanya. Shen Danyang, Vice Governor of the People's Government of Hainan Province, Long Yongtu, Chief Negotiator of China's Association to the WTO Negotiation, Song Zhiping, President of China Association for Public Companies, Chen Chunhua, Dean of BiMBA Business School of National School of Development of Peking University, Robert Xu, Founder of Kingdee Group, Zhao Yanxi, Senior Vice President of Kingdee China Group, Ding Liguo, Chairman of Delong Group and Xintiangang Steel Group, Jia Shaoqian, President of Hisense Group, Tao Jingwen, Director and CIO of Huawei and other political and business leaders delivered a speech at the conference. Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited ("Kingdee" or the "Group"; stock code: 00268.HK) launched Kingdee Cloud Cosmic 3.0 and jointly launched EBC Market Guide 2020 with Gartner to help enterprises empower digital capability. This conference was sponsored by Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Guangzhou Docuvix Information Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing Tianwei Integrity Electron Business Service Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Shizhen Information Technology Co., Ltd., Chongqing Pinzheng Food Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Fadada Network Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Cloud-Hub Network Co., Ltd., Kingdee Medical Software Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Kingdee Millsun Internet Co., Ltd., Xinjiang Western Animal Husbandry Co., Ltd., Hua Shan Lun Jian Brand Management Co., Ltd., Hainan Ye Hui Guang Yu Fishery Co., Ltd. and Alpenwater Co., Ltd., etc.

"This is an era of EBC. In such an era, there is no transcendence without crisis. Let us replace ERP and introduce EBC, embrace the belief of winning and empower the digital capability," Robert Xu, Chairman and CEO of Kingdee International Software Group Limited said. EBC, a new digital ecosystem that enterprises adapt to the development of the digital era, is composed of five platforms showing different unique capabilities to help enterprises empower the digital capability, namely customer-oriented experience platform, employee-oriented information system platform, everything-oriented internet of things platform, partner-oriented ecological platform and data and intelligent analysis platform."

Kingdee and Gartner jointly launched the EBC Market Guide (2020), aiming at the digital transformation and empowerment of digital capability for Chinese enterprises. It provides guidance for new ideas, methods, platforms and benchmarks from concept guidance, top-level design to implementation. Market Guide points out that the construction and transformation of digital platform is not just about IT consulting and construction, but integrating business and technology based on customer business development. It spreads the boundary of the enterprise from the inside to the outside, and turns the data assets into the productive forces and production factors that drive the innovation of the enterprises.

At the conference, Kingdee Cloud Cosmic 3.0 was officially released. Kingdee Cloud Cosmic is a new generation of digital symbiosis platform for large enterprises. Kingdee Cloud Cosmic 3.0 enables enterprises to empower their digital capabilities and transform from ERP to EBC with more stable, faster, and better PaaS platform, as well as comprehensive, completed, and rich SaaS applications. According to Zhao Yanxi, at the PaaS level, Kingdee Cloud Cosmic 3.0 will provide more reliable enterprise-level cloud native PaaS, integrated low code family, enterprise-level data service platform and supply chain data platform. The enterprise data service platform includes data lake, data platform and data application, in order to build data-driven capability engine and provide data-driven capability for enterprises. At the SaaS level, Kingdee Cloud Cosmic 3.0 provides more comprehensive SaaS applications, including Finance Cloud, Human Resources Cloud, Procurement Cloud, Omni-Channel Marketing Cloud, Supply Chain Cloud and Manufacturing Cloud. In the meanwhile, Kingdee Cloud Cosmic 3.0 accelerated the development of applications in the industry, including Real Estate Cloud, Construction Cloud, etc.

Kingdee Cloud Cosmic has been applied and practiced in many enterprises, helping enterprises to accelerate the evolution of digital platforms to EBC. Hesteel Group, through the establishment of three layer platform system with public, business and data, achieved with more than 120,000 service employees, 45.71 million tons of annual steel output and 2102 linked suppliers. At the main forum in the same time, Kingdee Cloud signed contracts with 18 enterprises such as Tsingshan Holdings Group, Hesteel Group, Jointown Pharmaceutical Group, Tianjin Xintiangang Steel Group, Baheal Pharmaceutical Group, Dongguan Gree Electric and Shum Yip Group with a total amount of RMB106.6 million.

The theme of this conference is "Empower Your Digital Capability". According to Robert Xu, enterprise digital capability is the ability to collect, store, process, analyze and transform data in every value chain and scenario, bringing additional power and competitive advantages. During this conference, De'Longhi, Huawei and Hisense also shared their ways and achievements of empowering digital capabilities.

In addition to this forum, Kingdee Global User Conference 2020 contains 10 parallel forums, namely Kingdee Cloud Cosmic Technology and Ecology Parallel Forum, Small and Micro Enterprise Digital Transformation Parallel Forum, Kingdee Cloud New Retail Parallel Forum, Intelligent Finance and Taxation Parallel Forum, etc. Kingdee will also conduct follow-up reports later on.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited ("Kingdee International" or "Kingdee") was established in 1993. It is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 0268.HK) and headquartered in Shenzhen, the PRC. Adhering to the core values of "Acting in all Conscience, with Integrity and Righteousness", the Company is committed to helping businesses achieve their growth targets and let the sun shine on every company through dedicated services. It strives to provide them with the most trusted enterprise service platform.

Through persistent efforts to explore China's Cloud enterprise service market, Kingdee has retained the largest share in the enterprise application software sector for fast-growing enterprises for 16 consecutive years according to IDC, and has grasped the biggest share in the enterprise-grade SaaS Cloud services industry in China for the second years, held the largest market share in SaaS ERM (Cloud ERP) and Financial Cloud for four consecutive years. Kingdee is currently the only SaaS cloud service provider of Chinese enterprises selected into Gartner's market guide.

