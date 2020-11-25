LabCorp Is Scheduled to Present at The 2020 Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

LabCorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company that is focused on advancing health and guiding patient care decisions, today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 3Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 1:50 p.m. ET.A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the company website at [url="]www.LabCorp.com[/url] and archived for replay.LabCorp (NYSE: LH), an S&P 500 company, is a leading global life sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care, providing comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. With a mission to improve health and improve lives, LabCorp delivers world-class diagnostic solutions, brings innovative medicines to patients faster, and uses technology to improve the delivery of care. LabCorp reported revenue of more than $11.5 billion in 2019.To learn more about LabCorp, visit [url="]www.LabCorp.com[/url], and to learn more about LabCorp’s drug development business, Covance, visit [url="]www.Covance.com[/url].





