US Indexes End Mostly Lower Wednesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 29,872.47 on Wednesday with a loss of 173.77 points or -0.58%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,629.65 for a loss of 5.76 points or -0.16%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 12,094.40 for a gain of 57.62 points or 0.48%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 21.28 for a loss of 0.36 points or -1.66%.
Wednesday's market movers
U.S. indexes ended mostly lower Wednesday, though the Nasdaq reported a gain. The Dow Jones was down 0.58%, a day after passing the 30,000 mark for the first time. Stock markets will be closed for trading Thursday and will have an early close of 1 p.m. Eastern on Friday.
A focus continued on Covid-19 vaccine news. U.S. cases also continued to be a concern with a seven-day average infection rate at 175,521. U.S. officials have reported they plan to distribute an initial 6.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses across the country once cleared for use.
The economic calendar was full before the Thanksgiving holiday:
- The MBA Mortgage Applications Index increased 3.9% following a decrease of 0.3%. The MBA's 30-year average mortgage rate decreased to 2.92% from 2.99%.
- Durable goods orders increased 1.3% in October following an increase of 2.1%. Durable goods orders excluding transportation increased 1.3% and durable goods orders excluding defense increased 0.2%.
- The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a third-quarter GDP growth rate of 33.1% in its second estimate.
- Corporate profits showed a preliminary 27.5% increase from the second quarter to the third.
- The October goods trade balance showed a deficit of $80.29 billion following a deficit of $79.36 billion.
- 778,000 Americans filed for jobless claims, up from the previous week's 748,000. Continuing jobless claims were 6.071 million, down from 6.370 million.
- Wholesale inventories increased 0.9% in October.
- Retail inventories increased 0.8% in October.
- Personal income decreased 0.7% in October following an increase of 0.7%. Personal spending increased 0.5% in October following an increase of 1.2%.
- New home sales decreased 0.3% in October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 0.999 million.
- The PCE Price Index was unchanged in October and reported an increase of 1.2% year over year. The Core PCE Price Index excluding food and energy was also unchanged in October and reported an increase of 1.4% year over year.
- The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased to 76.9 in November from 81.8.
- Crude oil inventory decreased 0.9 million barrels, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report
- The Treasury held auctions for four-week bills at a rate of 0.080%, eight-week bills at a rate of 0.080%, 154-day bills at a rate of 0.090% and 105-day bills at a rate of 0.085%.
- Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market survey. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.72%, unchanged from the previous week. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.28%, also unchanged
- The Baker Hughes weekly oil rig count showed an increase of 10 rigs in the U.S., an increase of one rig in Canada and a decrease of 46 rigs internationally.
- The Federal Open Market Committee released the minutes from its most recent meeting. Officials reportedly discussed asset purchases as a primary focus and tool before interest rate changes.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with WORK. Click here to check it out.
- WORK 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of WORK
- Peter Lynch Chart of WORK
Across the board:
- TikTok got an extension on its forced sale.
- The S&P 500 energy sector fell 2.3% after two days of strong gains.
- Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) gained 37.59% on news of a possible acquisition by Salesforce.
- Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) -5.37%
Small-cap stocks
In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,845.02 for a loss of 8.51 points or -0.46%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,060.05 for a loss of 9.36 points or -0.88%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 12,647.14 for a loss of 18.55 points or -0.15%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 8,703.30 for a loss of 93.53 points or -1.06%.
Other notable indexes
Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,201.56 for a loss of 16.28 points or -0.73%; the S&P 100 at 1,662.28 for a loss of 0.21 points or -0.013%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,152.22 for a gain of 72.41 points or 0.60%; the Russell 3000 at 2,158.97 for a loss of 1.61 points or -0.074%; the Russell 1000 at 2,040.23 for a loss of 1.00 points or -0.049%; the Wilshire 5000 at 37,703.87 for a loss of 22.54 points or -0.060%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 686.92 for a loss of 6.89 points or -0.99%.
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.