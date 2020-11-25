US Indexes End Mostly Lower Wednesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 29,872.47 on Wednesday with a loss of 173.77 points or -0.58%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,629.65 for a loss of 5.76 points or -0.16%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 12,094.40 for a gain of 57.62 points or 0.48%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 21.28 for a loss of 0.36 points or -1.66%.

Wednesday's market movers

U.S. indexes ended mostly lower Wednesday, though the Nasdaq reported a gain. The Dow Jones was down 0.58%, a day after passing the 30,000 mark for the first time. Stock markets will be closed for trading Thursday and will have an early close of 1 p.m. Eastern on Friday.

A focus continued on Covid-19 vaccine news. U.S. cases also continued to be a concern with a seven-day average infection rate at 175,521. U.S. officials have reported they plan to distribute an initial 6.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses across the country once cleared for use.

The economic calendar was full before the Thanksgiving holiday:

The MBA Mortgage Applications Index increased 3.9% following a decrease of 0.3%. The MBA's 30-year average mortgage rate decreased to 2.92% from 2.99%.

Durable goods orders increased 1.3% in October following an increase of 2.1%. Durable goods orders excluding transportation increased 1.3% and durable goods orders excluding defense increased 0.2%.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a third-quarter GDP growth rate of 33.1% in its second estimate.

Corporate profits showed a preliminary 27.5% increase from the second quarter to the third.

The October goods trade balance showed a deficit of $80.29 billion following a deficit of $79.36 billion.

778,000 Americans filed for jobless claims, up from the previous week's 748,000. Continuing jobless claims were 6.071 million, down from 6.370 million.

Wholesale inventories increased 0.9% in October.

Retail inventories increased 0.8% in October.

Personal income decreased 0.7% in October following an increase of 0.7%. Personal spending increased 0.5% in October following an increase of 1.2%.

New home sales decreased 0.3% in October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 0.999 million.

The PCE Price Index was unchanged in October and reported an increase of 1.2% year over year. The Core PCE Price Index excluding food and energy was also unchanged in October and reported an increase of 1.4% year over year.

The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased to 76.9 in November from 81.8.

Crude oil inventory decreased 0.9 million barrels, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report

The Treasury held auctions for four-week bills at a rate of 0.080%, eight-week bills at a rate of 0.080%, 154-day bills at a rate of 0.090% and 105-day bills at a rate of 0.085%.

Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market survey. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.72%, unchanged from the previous week. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.28%, also unchanged

The Baker Hughes weekly oil rig count showed an increase of 10 rigs in the U.S., an increase of one rig in Canada and a decrease of 46 rigs internationally.

The Federal Open Market Committee released the minutes from its most recent meeting. Officials reportedly discussed asset purchases as a primary focus and tool before interest rate changes.

Across the board:

TikTok got an extension on its forced sale.

The S&P 500 energy sector fell 2.3% after two days of strong gains.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) gained 37.59% on news of a possible acquisition by Salesforce.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) -5.37%

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,845.02 for a loss of 8.51 points or -0.46%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,060.05 for a loss of 9.36 points or -0.88%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 12,647.14 for a loss of 18.55 points or -0.15%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 8,703.30 for a loss of 93.53 points or -1.06%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,201.56 for a loss of 16.28 points or -0.73%; the S&P 100 at 1,662.28 for a loss of 0.21 points or -0.013%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,152.22 for a gain of 72.41 points or 0.60%; the Russell 3000 at 2,158.97 for a loss of 1.61 points or -0.074%; the Russell 1000 at 2,040.23 for a loss of 1.00 points or -0.049%; the Wilshire 5000 at 37,703.87 for a loss of 22.54 points or -0.060%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 686.92 for a loss of 6.89 points or -0.99%.

