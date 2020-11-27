Tudor Investment Exits Ameritrade, E-Trade

Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio)' Tudor Investment Corp. sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter, which ended on Sept. 30.

TD Ameritrade

The firm closed its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD). The trade had an impact of -4.74% on the portfolio.

The retail brokerage and advisor services firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion and an enterprise value of $16.73 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 21.76% and return on assets of 4.16% are underperforming 75% of companies in the capital markets industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 2.31 is below the industry median of 2.97.

The company's largest guru shareholders are Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.41% of outstanding shares and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21%.

E*TRADE

The E*TRADE Financial Corp. (ETFC) position was closed, impacting the portfolio by -3.94%.

The U.S. direct-to-investor trading platform has a market cap of $10.89 billion and an enterprise value of $12.56 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 11.75% and return on assets of 1.27% are outperforming 51% of companies in the capital markets industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.31 is below the industry median of 2.97.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.88% of outstanding shares, followed by George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.40% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11%.

IAC

The firm curbed its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp. (IAC) by 89.93%. The portfolio was impacted by -2.65%.

The Internet media company has a market cap of $12.09 billion and an enterprise value of $9.52 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 1 out of 10. The return on equity of -4.53% and return on assets of -3.57% are underperforming 56% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 5.24 is above the industry median of 4.67.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.58% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24%.

Legg Mason

The firm closed its Legg Mason Inc. (LM) holding, impacting the portfolio by -2.10%.

The company, which provides investment management services, has a market cap of $4.45 billion and an enterprise value of $5.67 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 6.56% and return on assets of 3.22% are outperforming 75% of companies in the asset management industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.54 is below the industry median of 17.5.

PG&E

The PG&E Corp. (PCG) position was trimmed by 59.82%, impacting the portfolio by -1.14%.

The holding company has a market cap of $25.08 billion and an enterprise value of $65.51 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -58.7% and return on assets of -5.54% are underperforming 97% of companies in the utilities, regulated industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.01 is below the industry median of 0.25.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio)'s Third Point LLC with 4.28% of outstanding shares, followed by David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.07% and Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.54%.

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund

The firm exited its iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) stake, impacting the portfolio by -1.08%.

Realty Income

The firm closed its Realty Income Corp. (O) stake, impacting the portfolio by -0.76%.

The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion and an enterprise value of $29.94 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 4.05% and return on assets of 2.18% is underperforming 51% of companies in the REITs industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.09 is above the industry median of 0.08.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10% of outstanding shares, followed by Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gotham Asset Management with 0.01%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

