FICO Recognized by Chartis as Category Winner in Innovation, AI Applications, and Financial Crime-Enterprise Fraud; Ranked Sixth Overall in the 2021 Chartis RiskTech 100® Report

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

FICO ranked sixth in this year's RiskTech 100® – a comprehensive study of the world's major solution providers in risk and compliance technology

FICO was recognized as category winner in Innovation for the fourth consecutive year

FICO also won category awards for AI Applications and Financial Crime - Enterprise Fraud

Global analytics software provider FICO, today announced that it has ranked sixth in Chartis Research's annual RiskTech100® report of world's leading risk technology providers. FICO also won category awards for Innovation, AI Applications, and Financial Crime – Enterprise Fraud.

"FICO's top-ten ranking reflects its innovation strategy", said Sid Dash, research director at Chartis Research. "This involves expanding the use of analytics to new areas, converging analytic solutions where logical, and helping organizations manage the complexity of their analytic assets."

FICO has been responsible for multiple industry-changing innovations in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other contextually-driven analytics methods. FICO's rich portfolio of analytics solutions helps clients grapple with ever larger volumes and variety of data in real time across the enterprise. In addition, FICO fraud solutions protect over 9000 financial institutions, telecommunication organizations, auto finance, insurance companies, and government agencies from losses and damaged customer relationships caused by fraud and related criminal behavior.

"We are extremely proud of this recognition and remain committed to leveraging our deep industry expertise and leading-edge solutions to help our clients solve their most complex business challenges," said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO. "FICO is focused on driving new innovations in AI, machine learning, and analytics solutions to enable our clients to deliver unsurpassed customer experiences while mitigating risk."

Now in its 15th year, the Chartis RiskTech100® report is a comprehensive study of the world's major solution providers in risk and compliance technology. The rankings in the report reflect the analysts' opinions, along with research into market trends, participants, expenditure patterns and best practices.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com.

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico & https://www.fico.com/en/blogs/

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fico-recognized-by-chartis-as-category-winner-in-innovation-ai-applications-and-financial-crime-enterprise-fraud-ranked-sixth-overall-in-the-2021-chartis-risktech-100-report-301180798.html

SOURCE FICO