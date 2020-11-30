  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Protagonist to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Provide a Research Update on December 9, 2020

November 30, 2020 | About: NAS:PTGX -2.22%

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTGX) today announced that the Company will host a conference call to provide a research and development (R&D) and Corporate update at 8:30 a.m. EST on December 9, 2020. The call will include the Protagonist management team and Andrew Kuykendall, M.D., an investigator in the PTG-300 Phase 2 study and a member of the Department of Malignant Hematology at the Moffitt Cancer Center.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.)

To access the live call, dial 1-844-515-9178 (U.S./Canada) or 1-614-999-9313 (international) and refer to conference ID number 8794865. A live and archived webcast will also be accessible in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.protagonist-inc.com.

About Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that utilizes a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs and transform existing treatment paradigms for patients. PTG-300 is an injectable hepcidin mimetic in development for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders. PTG-200 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide in development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, with Crohn's disease as the initial indication. In addition to PTG-200, two oral peptide interleukin-23 receptor antagonist candidates from a collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc., are in development and have been selected for advancement into clinical studies. PN-943 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide in development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, with ulcerative colitis as the initial targeted indication.

Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California. For further information, please visit www.protagonist-inc.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protagonist-to-host-conference-call-and-webcast-to-provide-a-research-update-on-december-9-2020-301180069.html

SOURCE Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.


