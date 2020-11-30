Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys Templeton Global Income Fund, Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg, Source Capital Inc, Sells Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund, BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS NEW YORK QUALITY

New York, NY, based Investment company Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Templeton Global Income Fund, Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg, Source Capital Inc, Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd, sells Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund, BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS NEW YORK QUALITY FUND,, PGIM High Yield Fund Inc, BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fun during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saba Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Saba Capital Management, L.P. owns 133 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/saba+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 5,165,000 shares, 18.22% of the total portfolio. Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) - 36,320,674 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. United States Steel Corp (X) - 12,882,200 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 7,283,500 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Western Asset Global High Inc Fd Inc (EHI) - 8,956,102 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit. The purchase prices were between $4.8 and $5.12, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $5.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 3,335,503 shares as of .

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.08 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,336,756 shares as of .

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.91 and $6.71, with an estimated average price of $6.34. The stock is now traded at around $7.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,569,445 shares as of .

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.24 and $5.78, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $6.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,228,396 shares as of .

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $8.15, with an estimated average price of $7.84. The stock is now traded at around $8.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 761,363 shares as of .

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of .

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund by 141.68%. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $5.4. The stock is now traded at around $5.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 12,000,885 shares as of .

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg by 971.29%. The purchase prices were between $11.23 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.98. The stock is now traded at around $12.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 2,393,349 shares as of .

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Source Capital Inc by 271.71%. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $37.72, with an estimated average price of $36.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 661,889 shares as of .

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd by 55.92%. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $8.4, with an estimated average price of $8.08. The stock is now traded at around $8.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,336,499 shares as of .

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 33.85%. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $6.01, with an estimated average price of $5.72. The stock is now traded at around $6.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 8,043,774 shares as of .

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $7.82 and $8.47, with an estimated average price of $8.15. The stock is now traded at around $8.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 6,681,845 shares as of .

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS NEW YORK QUALITY FUND, INC.. The sale prices were between $13.25 and $14.12, with an estimated average price of $13.71.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $14.08.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $13.89 and $15.02, with an estimated average price of $14.44.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $13.45 and $14.59, with an estimated average price of $13.98.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $11.09 and $11.79, with an estimated average price of $11.53.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust. The sale prices were between $13.96 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.76.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 22.35%. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $11.56. The stock is now traded at around $12.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 4,543,349 shares as of .

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 41.72%. The sale prices were between $5.76 and $6.2, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $6.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 2,728,492 shares as of .

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in PGIM High Yield Fund Inc by 27.56%. The sale prices were between $13.33 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $13.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 1,462,838 shares as of .

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fun by 30.97%. The sale prices were between $11.42 and $12.62, with an estimated average price of $12.31. The stock is now traded at around $11.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 1,292,642 shares as of .

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc by 86.44%. The sale prices were between $9.38 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $10.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 82,196 shares as of .

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund by 71.07%. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $12.59. The stock is now traded at around $13.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 168,954 shares as of .