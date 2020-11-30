US Indexes Close With Losses on Last Day of November

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 29,638.64 on Monday with a loss of 271.73 points or -0.9%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,621.63 for a loss of 16.72 points or -0.46%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 12,198.74 for a loss of 7.11 points or -0.06%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 20.57 for a loss of 0.27 points or -1.30%.

For the month, the Dow Jones gained 13%, the Nasdaq gained 11.8% and the S&P 500 gained 10.8%. For the year, the Nasdaq is up 35.96%, the S&P 500 has a gain of 12.10% and the Dow Jones is up 4.81%.

Monday's market movers

The major U.S. indexes closed with losses Monday, on the last trading day of November. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 still managed to post record gains.

Energy stocks were a big detractor Monday as OPEC postponed an announcement on continued production cuts until later in the week. Retail data showed online sales surging on Black Friday, but in-store sales down as most buyers chose online shopping.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announced it would seek authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine, with its stock gaining 20.24%. New York City also announced the reopening of public schools.

In other news:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) plans to acquire IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) in a large deal valued at around $44 billion.

The Chicago PMI decreased to 58.2 in November from 61.1.

Pending home sales decreased 1.1% in October and increased 20.2% year over year.

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index fell to 12 in November from 19.8.

The Treasury held auctions for three-month bills at a rate of 0.085% and six-month bills at a rate of 0.090%.

Across the board:

Cannabis and biotech led the day's gains.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) +6.76%

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) +6.62%

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) +7.43%

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) +6.27%

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) -8.85%

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) -8.62%

Small-cap stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,819.82 for a loss of 35.45 points or -1.91%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,034.51 for a loss of 25.16 points or -2.37%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 12,651.61 for a loss of 143.44 points or -1.12%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 8,385.89 for a loss of 265.12 points or -3.06%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,168.50 for a loss of 37.42 points or -1.70%; the S&P 100 at 1,658.77 for a loss of 7.10 points or -0.43%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,268.32 for a gain of 10.10 points or 0.082%; the Russell 3000 at 2,154.29 for a loss of 12.31 points or -0.57%; the Russell 1000 at 2,037.36 for a loss of 9.80 points or -0.48%; the Wilshire 5000 at 37,601.42 for a loss of 219.75 points or -0.58%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 667.52 for a loss of 14.30 points or -2.10%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: