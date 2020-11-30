  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Implementation of Tesla's Addition to S&P 500

November 30, 2020 | About: NAS:TSLA -3.1% NYSE:SPGI +2.99%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") has determined it will add Tesla Inc. (NASD: TSLA) to the S&P 500 at its full float-adjusted market capitalization weight effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 21, 2020.

As announced on November 16, 2020, S&P DJI conducted a consultation with market participants regarding the implementation of the addition of Tesla to the S&P 500. During the consultation, which closed on November 20, 2020, S&P DJI received a variety of feedback, including implementation suggestions beyond those proposed in the consultation.

In its decision, S&P DJI considered the wide range of responses it received, as well as, among other factors, the expected liquidity of Tesla and the market's ability to accommodate significant trading volumes on this date. After the market close on Friday, December 11, pro-forma files will be distributed, and a press release will be published announcing which company Tesla will replace in the S&P 500.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-dow-jones-indices-announces-implementation-of-teslas-addition-to-sp-500-301181972.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


