  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Tantech Subsidiary Launches Newest Driverless and Autonomous Street Sweeper

December 01, 2020 | About: NAS:TANH -1.89%

PR Newswire

LISHUI, China, Dec. 1, 2020

LISHUI, China, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) ("Tantech" or the "Company"), a clean energy company in China, today announced the launch by its subsidiary, Shangchi Automobile Co., Ltd. ("Shangchi Automobile"), of its newest highly innovative driverless and autonomous street sweeper. The Shangchi SC-100A follows the launch last month of the SC-120A model featuring unmanned, automatic sweeping.

Shangchi Automobile's innovative driverless and autonomous street sweepers are designed for quieter operation and improved cleaning performance, with the ability to reduce or eliminate the 7 to 8 humans required for typical sweeper vehicle operation. Lidar-based, machine vision technology provides long-distance detection and obstacle identification, with sensors for short-distance obstacle detection and avoidance. This enables the driverless model to safely and accurately operate in common environments. The sweepers have two primary operating modes, cleaning and litter-collecting, and can be used for 10 hours at a time or until full. The multi-patented vehicles will come with 1 year warranties.

Mr. Wangfeng Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Tantech, said, "We believe there is considerable market opportunity and unmet demand for driverless and autonomous street sweepers. We are seeing an acceleration of the market evolution as government organizations, cleaning services and businesses adjust to the new COVID-19 environment, which emphasizes cleanliness and automation, as means of reducing potential human exposure. Our commitment to R&D and innovation has directly aligned Tantech and our product roadmap with our target customers."

"Our latest driverless and autonomous street sweeper, the Shangchi SC-100A, was successfully developed by our newly established R&D team on electronic vehicles in Lishui, with real-world testing to validate effectiveness, machine operations and safety. We are particularly excited about this model given the integration of AI/deep learning for route learning and satellite positioning, with advanced sensor processing technologies for human and object anticipation and avoidance. Customer response has been very good and we expect this to become a strong addition to our growing product line."

About Tantech Holdings Ltd.

Established in 2001 and headquartered in Lishui City, Zhejiang Province, China, Tantech, together with its subsidiaries, is now, in addition to be a developer and manufacturer of bamboo-based charcoal, an innovative leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of electric vehicles. The Company has also invested in mining business in 2018 and 2019.

For more information please visit: http://ir.tantech.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulations, and other risks contained in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tantech-subsidiary-launches-newest-driverless-and-autonomous-street-sweeper-301182119.html

SOURCE Tantech Holdings Ltd.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)