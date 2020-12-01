Wix to Host a Management Update on December 9, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX ), today announced that it will host a virtual Management Update on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Key members of Wix's management team will host a series of fireside chats and presentations in which they will highlight key accomplishments from the past year and discuss growth drivers for 2021 and the coming years. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The event, along with supporting materials, can be accessed live or via an archived replay through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.wix.com/.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 189 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

