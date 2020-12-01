IDenta Corp to Equip all ELAL Airlines Security Checkpoints Worldwide

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) a worldwide leader in the development of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products, and ELAL Airlines, the Israeli national airline carrier enter into a supply agreement for the use of IDenta's illicit substance testing kits at all ELAL security inspection points globally.

As part of the supply agreement, IDenta interfaced with ELAL security teams to adapt the IDenta field testing product lines, for provision of safe, fast, reliable and cost efficient on-site diagnosis of substances, specifically to the requirements of the ELAL security teams. The patented IDenta technology does not require personnel to have direct physical contact with suspect substances and the process is protected from any possible contamination.

Mr. Amichai Glattstein, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are particularly proud that ELAL, renowned for its exceptionally high security standards, has chosen IDenta as its supplier for on-site explosives and illicit substance testing kits for all of its inspection points worldwide. At the request of the ELAL security teams, we were happy to incorporate certain adaptations to our stock products, which will streamline the processing of the ELAL security procedures. As air travel is set to resume, it is expected that additional airline carriers will incorporate IDenta on-site testing kits to their security and processing procedures for both passengers and cargo."

About IDenta Corp.

IDenta Corp. is a global leader in the development and supply of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional Law and Retail markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements contained herein may be, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any responsibility to update any of these statements in the future.

Company Contact Information:

Public Relations

Tel: +1-240-545-6646

Email: [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/identa-corp-to-equip-all-elal-airlines-security-checkpoints-worldwide-301182429.html

SOURCE IDenta Corp.