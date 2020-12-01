Alexandria Capital, LLC Buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Brixmor Property Group Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Alexandria, VA, based Investment company Alexandria Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Brixmor Property Group Inc, Ishares MSCI India Small Cap, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Oracle Corp, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Expedia Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alexandria Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Alexandria Capital, LLC owns 236 stocks with a total value of $821 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 126,106 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 213,772 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.14% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 90,068 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.77% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) - 130,734 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 100,501 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51. The stock is now traded at around $223.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 15,789 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $143.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,807 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.87 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $23.25. The stock is now traded at around $44.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $385.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,229 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Alexandria Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $43.65, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $45.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,223 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.51%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $88.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 81,353 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc by 59.85%. The purchase prices were between $10.99 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $12.09. The stock is now traded at around $15.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 360,910 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ishares MSCI India Small Cap by 31.16%. The purchase prices were between $29.59 and $36.32, with an estimated average price of $33.08. The stock is now traded at around $40.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 167,548 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 36.60%. The purchase prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19. The stock is now traded at around $521.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,092 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $83.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 81,040 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Alexandria Capital, LLC added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.90%. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $18.82, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 159,549 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $32.05 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.97.

Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $17.13 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Alexandria Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $79.74 and $102.94, with an estimated average price of $90.01.