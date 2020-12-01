  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

IBM Named a Leader in Security Analytics By Independent Research Firm

December 01, 2020 | About: NYSE:IBM -0.29%

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 1, 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) Security today announced that it was recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Security Analytics Platforms, Q4 2020 report. Released today, the report evaluated 11 of the top Security Analytic providers, with IBM ranking highest in the current offering category compared to other vendors, and Forrester noting that IBM is "building an open security platform on the cloud."

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)

"As enterprises have moved their own workloads to the cloud to take advantage of its scale, flexibility, and availability, security vendors have finally started to follow suit with cloud-based delivery of their security analytics solutions," said the report. According to Forrester, this shift has enabled vendors to more quickly roll out new capabilities to their customers and decrease the management overhead for these systems.

The Forrester Wave report recognizes several differentiators for IBM's security analytic offerings, including IBM Security QRadar Advisor with Watson, IBM Security X-Force threat intelligence capabilities, and integration with IBM managed security services. Additionally, Forrester notes that customer references appreciated IBM's global reach, technical support, and innovation.

"IBM believes the future of security will be built on open, cloud-native technologies that allow companies to simplify the complexity challenges plaguing today's security operation centers," said Justin Youngblood, Vice President IBM Security. "We are tackling this problem head on with IBM's Cloud Pak for Security, which is designed to connect security and infuse AI and automation across previously siloed tools, teams, and hybrid cloud environments."

Download the report via IBM's registration page here, or Forrester subscribers can read the full report here. Learn more about IBM security analytic offerings, including Cloud Pak for Security, IBM Security QRadar (Security Information and Event Management) and IBM Security SOAR (Security Orchestration Automation and Response.)

About IBM Security
IBM Security offers one of the most advanced and integrated portfolios of enterprise security products and services. The portfolio, supported by world-renowned IBM X-Force® research, enables organizations to effectively manage risk and defend against emerging threats. IBM operates one of the world's broadest security research, development and delivery organizations, monitors 150 billion+ security events per day in more than 130 countries, and has been granted more than 10,000 security patents worldwide. For more information, please check www.ibm.com/security, follow @IBMSecurity on Twitter or visit the IBM Security Intelligence blog.

Media Contact:
Cassy Lalan
IBM Security Communications
319-230-2232
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-named-a-leader-in-security-analytics-by-independent-research-firm-301182892.html

SOURCE IBM


