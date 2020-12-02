  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Comscore to Share Best Practices for Building an Outstanding Employee Learning Strategy in Upcoming Skillsoft Webinar

December 02, 2020 | About: NAS:SCOR +2.37%

Webinar inspired by Comscore's award-winning Gold Star Learning Program that supports and motivates employees' pursuit of new technology skills

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Dec. 2, 2020

RESTON, Va., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that Beth Teixeira, Director of Learning and Development, Comscore, will participate in an upcoming webinar titled "3000% ROI: Tips for a Winning Tech Skills Strategy", on December 10, 2020 at 10am ET organized by Skillsoft, a provider of digital learning, training, and talent solutions that help organizations unleash their edge.

Joined by Trevor White, Research Analyst, Nucleus Research, a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services, Teixeira will share best practices for building an outstanding employee learning strategy that promotes the development of durable skills that align to business priorities. Inspired by Comscore's Gold Star Learning Program, an initiative designed to support and motivate its employees' pursuit of new technology skills, the webinar will also explore how to invest in the right educational resources to maximize ROI.

Comscore's Gold Star Learning Program, which utilizes Skillsoft content, was recently awarded first place in the 2020 Nucleus Research ROI Awards for achieving an incredible ROI of 3114% in less than one month. The program also won Gold at Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Human Capital Management Awards, and Silver at Chief Learning Officer's Learning in Practice Awards for the Partnership in Business Award, underscoring Comscore's ongoing commitment to employee development and its emphasis on achievement and innovation.

To learn more or register for the webinar, please visit the event page.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-to-share-best-practices-for-building-an-outstanding-employee-learning-strategy-in-upcoming-skillsoft-webinar-301183265.html

SOURCE Comscore


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)