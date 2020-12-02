  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Medexus to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 3rd

December 02, 2020 | About: OTCPK:MEDXF +1.28% TSXV:MDP +1.29% OTCPK:MEDXF +1.28%

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PR Newswire

TORONTO and CHICAGO and MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2020

TORONTO and CHICAGO and MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company" or "Medexus") (TSXV: MDP, OTCQX: MEDXF), today announced that Ken d'Entremont, Chief Executive Officer and Roland Boivin, Chief Financial Officer of Medexus, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 3rd.

(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group (Investor Con)

DATE: December 3rd, 2020
TIME: 9:30 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/33ggdsm

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Medexus
Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. The Company's vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease, hematology and allergy. The Company's leading products are: Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B – a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall®, an innovative allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medexus-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-december-3rd-301183583.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


