SutimCo Inc: New Software Development and Business acquisition Secured Encryption Software Acquisition and Developments

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SutimCo Inc. (OTC PK: SUTI) ("The Company") The company is pleased to announce updates to the new business plan and a master development program for 2020 and 2021.

Online identity theft is a multi-billion-dollar problem. According to some sources it's around $16,000,000,000 and over 650,000 cases in 2019/2020. When researching the problem, it becomes very apparent why it's such a massive problem and why it hasn't got better.

Sutimco International Inc. has acquired technology that could change the game forever. This technology is groundbreaking and patent pending. The acquired technology addresses 3 specific areas of why identity is stolen: how data is collected, stored, and retrieved.

When your data is gathered by Sutimco, it will be encrypted with an image-based, dynamically driven 2048+ bit next-generation blockchain encryption prior to it ever being submitted through a network or system, once the data arrives at the Sutimco AWS servers, it is distributed throughout the AWS network of servers so that no single entity other than the owner can ever access all of the data at one time, and finally you will be assigned an identification number based on a primary key from one of the Sutimco AWS server databases and that number becomes the identification number to send or receive payments. You will never provide debit, credit card, or sensitive financial information to any person, place, or thing again.

Sutimco has nearly completed applications for both iOS and Android and will soon begin testing. We look forward to introducing you to our Sutimco line of next-generation online security products developed with focus and emphasis on the MJ and Cannabis Markets, and yet flexible and adaptable to all general transactions and financial banking processing needs.

Recently the management announced the new deal with PBS Holding Inc., and Greenbriar MJ Ventures.

The company and its representatives had a very productive visit with the MJ growers in Oklahoma, and representatives of PBS Holding Inc. The deal is focused on SUTI setting up financing, distribution and banking for the MJ industry and the digital currency, banking and processing.

"Our company originally started as a concept for the processing, investing and funding MJ projects and related industry. We had a few false starts and management changes, but finally, we feel that we found our niche' and are ready to roll out 2020/2021 business plan. We plan to add a new CEO and several business developers from MJ sector. Our self-financed digital currency/crypto currency concept is being relaunched this year due to enormous growth and expansion in the MJ industry. We believe that our timing is right to introduce these concepts as the states expand and grow licensing and distribution contracts for medical and recreational MJ markets," explained Mr. Vakser Chairman.

SUTI Inc.

The company will use its current investments in dispensaries as well as the new contract in Oklahoma with PBS Holding to distribute the MJ products and develop new currency for the MJ markets. The digital currency and trading will assist with facilitating and working with the current banking and federal laws that would pave the way for future ease for processing money and currency from the MJ related products and industries. The current estimated $ 30 to $ 50 million dollar deal that PBS Holding is projecting, should easily add at least another 20 % to the top line for digital currency and retail distribution revenues for SUTI INC.

About Sutimco Inc.

Sutimco Inc., is a development corporation with a focus and design to enter a new and emerging Medicinal and Recreational use Marijuana and Cannabis market sectors. The company is developing relationships and contracts with product and service providers that cover all aspects of this new and emerging market sector and developing its own digital currency for the MJ trade.

