Black Knight's Optimal Blue Product, Pricing and Eligibility Engine Enhanced to Fully Support First- and Second-Lien HELOCs

December 02, 2020 | About: NYSE:BKI -1.74%

PR Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI), recently announced that its industry-leading Optimal Blue Product, Pricing and Eligibility engine (Optimal Blue PPE) has been enhanced to fully support the pricing of Home Equity Lines of Credit (HELOCs) for the secondary mortgage market. This enhancement includes premier search capabilities for first- and second-lien HELOC products that eliminate manual workarounds and automate associated workflows within the pricing engine.

"We are proud to support our clients' home equity operations and help them meet industry demands," said Scott Happ, president, Black Knight Secondary Marketing Technologies. "As the originations market sees record volume, tightening profits and an increasingly competitive landscape, advanced automation and innovation continue to be impactful differentiators during this critical time—and both are at the core of the Optimal Blue PPE."

The addition of automated HELOC capabilities allows mortgage lenders that leverage the Optimal Blue PPE to instantly provide their customers with the best home equity options available and confidently execute the most profitable lending strategies. Further, the new HELOC support functionality can also integrate directly with a lender's loan origination system, meaning lenders can enjoy a more simplified and efficient pricing process.

Black Knight's Optimal Blue PPE uses an extensive set of granular and highly sophisticated product filters to identify applicable loan programs and evaluate best-execution pricing among all eligible products. Mortgage lenders that leverage the Optimal Blue PPE gain access to data on demand and evade once antiquated processes to capture, manipulate or review investor content. These automated processes, paired with the unrivaled functional depth of the platform, support a superior level of data quality throughout the mortgage loan life cycle.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

Michelle Kersch

Mitch Cohen

Black Knight, Inc.

Black Knight, Inc.

904.854.5043

704.890.8158

[email protected]

[email protected]

