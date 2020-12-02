Global Atomic To Present at OTC VirtualInvestorconferences.com December 8, 2020

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"; TSX: GLO; Frankfurt: G12; OTCQX: GLATF) announced today that Stephen G. Roman, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Tuesday, December 8th.

DATE: Tuesday, December 8th TIME: 12:30 p.m. (ET) LINK: https://bit.ly/3f2vL7P

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

The presentation will focus on the Company's high-grade Dasa Uranium Project development in the Republic of Niger, West Africa, as well as the BST Zinc operation in Turkey. Highlights include:

DASA

The highest-grade uranium project currently being developed in Africa

Assuming a uranium price of $35 /lb, the May 2020 PEA calculated a 26.6% after-tax rate of return

/lb, the PEA calculated a 26.6% after-tax rate of return Low capital cost and short construction period, with first U 3 O 8 production expected in early 2024

O production expected in early 2024 Niger has continuously produced uranium since 1971, has excellent infrastructure and short permitting timelines as uranium is a key export

has continuously produced uranium since 1971, has excellent infrastructure and short permitting timelines as uranium is a key export Positive supply and demand outlook for uranium

A proven management team of mine builders with uranium expertise

BST

Cash flow from electric arc furnace dust ("EAFD") recycling to produce a high grade zinc concentrate to support Company operations

Zinc plant operated by the Company's JV partner and industry leader; Befesa Zinc S.A.U.

The feedstock for the zinc plant is EAFD - a by-product of Turkish electric arc steel mills

The expansion and modernization of the plant completed in 2019 provide leverage to zinc prices

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation (www.globalatomiccorp.com) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The Company is anticipating the imminent granting of a Mining Permit, having recently completed the key milestone of submitting the mining permit application to the Niger government.

Global Atomics' Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. ("BST") Joint Venture, which operates a new, state of the art processing facility, located in Iskenderun, Turkey. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust ("EAFD") to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. ("Befesa") listed on the Frankfurt exchange under 'BFSA', holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe and Asia.

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

