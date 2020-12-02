  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
dynaCERT Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 3rd 2020

December 02, 2020 | About: OTCPK:DYFSF -1.19% TSX:DYA +0% OTCPK:DYFSF -1.19% OTCPK:DYFSF -1.19%

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2020

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- dynaCERT Inc. (Toronto Stock Exchange: DYA) (OTCQX:DYFSF), based in Toronto, Ontario, a company that manufactures and distributes carbon emission reduction technology for use with internal combustion engines, shown to reduce carbon monoxide emissions by up to 50%, nitrous oxide (N0x) by up to 88% alongside carbon dioxide savings and fuel savings of up to 19.2%, today announced that Jean-Pierre Colin, Executive Vice President & Director, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 3rd.

DATE: December 3rd, 2020
TIME: 4:00 – 4:30 pm EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/33ggdsm

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent company highlights include:

  • dynaCERT Launches into the FreightTech Industry
  • dynaCERT to Equip the City of Woodstock with Carbon Emission Reduction Technology
  • dynaCERT Granted Highest United Nations Smart Sustainable Company Rating Seal
  • dynaCERT launches a new HG2 design and model and first among units to be rolled off dynaCERT's newest improved assembly line, the first commercial production run of the new HG2 models.
  • dynaCERT graduated to the Toronto Stock Exchange and OTCQX.
  • The Company closed an upsized $8.3 million underwritten prospectus overnight marketed equity financing.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynacert-inc-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-december-3rd-2020-301185300.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


