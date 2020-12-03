Sequans Monarch 2 Second Generation 5G-ready LTE-M/NB-IoT Platform Now Available as an Integrated Module











Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) today announced the availability of, the first module based on Sequans’ second generation, 5G-ready, Monarch 2 platform, the industry’s most advanced LTE-M/NB-IoT chip. The new Monarch 2 GM02S features 23 dBm transmit power and a very high level of integration, stripping out complexity and cost. Monarch 2 GM02S also delivers ultra-low power consumption with a 60 percent improvement over the already industry-leading low level of first-generation Monarch. Monarch 2 GM02S is the world’s only cellular IoT module supporting a certifiable EAL5+ secure enclave for integrated SIM (ieUICC) capability that is compliant with GSMA standards. It also supports a single rail power supply starting at 2.2 V, the lowest level in the industry, allowing for better efficiency of the internal power management unit, further reducing power consumption and lowering battery and BOM cost.“In designing Monarch 2 GM02S, we have painstakingly refined every key feature of our original Monarch GM01Q module to deliver the world’s most advanced cellular IoT connectivity solution available today,” said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. “The new Monarch 2 GM02S has been designed for the highest possible efficiency and lowest cost at every level---from chip to module---with no compromise on performance. This is clearly evident in the module’s ultra-low power consumption and its advanced features that no other competing module in the industry provides.”Said ABI Research: “In bringing their second-generation Monarch technology to market, Sequans has introduced two significant advancements that will help drive massive IoT,” said Phil Sealy, research director. “First is the ultra-low power consumption that enables IoT devices to live in the field for many years, up to 20, which is especially important for devices like smart utility meters and healthcare wearables. Second, is the GSMA-compliant EAL5+ secure enclave, enabling integrated SIM capability necessary to deploy IoT devices on a massive scale with highest level security, important for applications needing strict security like healthcare and payment apps.”Existing Monarch customers that have already deployed metering, healthcare, home security and tracking IoT devices have a seamless migration path to the 5G-ready Monarch 2 platform because the two platforms are fully software-compatible. Since Monarch 2 is based on Sequans’ existing field-proven LTE-M/NB-IoT protocol stack, the new module combines the maturity and reliability of Monarch 1 with the breakthrough technology of Monarch 2 to create an optimized solution for a new wave of exciting IoT designs and applications.“We are extremely pleased with the number of engagements we have so far and with the outstanding feedback we are getting from both existing and new customers on Monarch 2 and the new GM02S module, said Karam. “We are engaged in at least a dozen projects with new customers who have been compelled by the rich capabilities of Monarch 2.”[url="]%3Cb%3EMonarch+2+GM02S%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]Delivered alongside the Monarch 2 GM02S Module is the Monarch 2 GM02S-NEKTAR evaluation kit for IoT device development, which includes everything needed to connect to the network, test and prototype Monarch 2 GM02S-based devices.[url="]%3Cb%3EMonarch+2+GM02S+NEKTAR%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]Monarch 2 GM02S is sampling now.See Sequans online next month at [url="]CES+2021[/url], January 11-14.Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at [url="]www.sequans.com[/url].[url="]Forward+Looking+Statements[/url]

