Inpixon Enhances Enterprise-Class and Social Distancing Features with New Inpixon Mapping Release

PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced the release of its latest indoor mapping platform, Inpixon Mapping 4.14. This release introduces a new customer administration tool, SDK-based dynamic wayfinding, additional tools for developers, and more.

"We believe Inpixon Mapping is the most versatile, scalable and open indoor mapping platform available in the market today," noted Adam Benson, Inpixon CTO. "Our latest version further supports our partners and large enterprise customers with new and improved features including a customer administration tool that enables Inpixon partners to easily manage their customers' and tenants' use of Inpixon Mapping; dynamic wayfinding through the software development kits (SDK) which allow developers to automate pathway changes to dynamically address unique situations including social distancing; and a new indoor positioning system (IPS) package export tool offering quick and easy extraction of maps for developers working with third party IPSs. Overall, the new release enhances user functionality and extends upon the versatility of previous Inpixon Mapping versions."

Of particular applicability during pandemic-affected times, with SDK-based dynamic wayfinding developers can now enable external systems to trigger event-driven wayfinding changes without CMS user intervention. Situations customers can address with this new capability include the following:

Set pathways as one-direction (e.g., for social distancing or at an airport security checkpoint).





Change allowable pathway direction based on the time of day to reduce crowding (e.g., open more lanes as people arrive in the morning, and reverse the direction at the end of the day).





Block certain pathways based on maintenance or a safety/security incident (e.g., for deep-cleaning of contaminated areas, or to address a chemical spill, active shooter, etc.).

"Inpixon Mapping 4.14 is an important enhancement to our Indoor Intelligence platform, and the new features complement well our Workplace Readiness tools which address infection prevention with contact tracing, social distancing and cleaning protocols, while supporting integration with desk/room booking and facility management applications," commented Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "Our latest mapping platform release illustrates our commitment to continual innovation and evolution of our platform to stay at the forefront of this rapidly growing industry and to help companies adapt to new challenges they face as a result of the pandemic."

