Warren Buffett Issues Update on Berkshire Hathaway's 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting

December 3, 2020

Omaha, NE (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) –

2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The 2021 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on May 1, 2021. Unfortunately, we do not currently believe it will be safe at that time to hold a meeting with nearly 40,000 attendees as we last did in 2019. Therefore, the format for the 2021 meeting will be very similar to the virtual meeting that we held earlier this year including worldwide streaming provided by Yahoo. Additional information regarding the 2021 meeting will be included in Berkshire's 2020 Annual Report currently scheduled to be posted to the Internet on February 27, 2021 and in its proxy statement which will be posted on the internet in mid-March 2021.

We hope that the 2021 meeting will be the last time that shareholders are unable to attend in person. We look forward to 2022 when we expect to again host shareholders in Omaha at our usual large gala aka "Woodstock for Capitalists".

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.

