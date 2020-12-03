CrowdStrike Expands Routes to Market for CrowdStrike Services with AWS Marketplace











[url="]%3Cb%3ECloud+Security+Assessment%3C%2Fb%3E[/url] Provides an evaluation of cloud-based systems to drive actionable insights into possible security misconfigurations and deviations from recommended cloud security architecture and help organizations identify vulnerabilities that could lead to cloud security breaches.



[url="]%3Cb%3EIT+Hygiene+Assessment%3C%2Fb%3E[/url] Identifies vulnerabilities in an organization’s IT environment providing visibility of missing patches, unprotected devices and weak security settings so organizations can proactively safeguard their environment before a breach occurs.



AWS re:Invent-- CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and [url="]cloud+workload+protection[/url], today announced that it is participating in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can purchase cloud and IT hygiene readiness assessments and [url="]pen+testing+exercises[/url] from CrowdStrike Services in AWS Marketplace that will enhance the security of their cloud initiatives and improve the state of their IT environment in support of their digital transformation journey.AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on AWS. As a participant in the launch of the professional services available in AWS Marketplace, CrowdStrike is one of the first cybersecurity vendors to quote and contract services to help customers manage and improve security of their cloud and endpoint environments. It is now easier than ever for customers to access and procure CrowdStrike Services to enhance their security posture with actionable insight into cloud security misconfigurations and weak policy settings that could leave their cloud environment exposed to targeted attacks.Leveraging the CrowdStrike Services Cloud Security Assessment, IT Hygiene Assessment and Red Team / Blue Team Exercise offerings, customers will have the ability to improve cloud security settings, identify unprotected devices, missing patches and other critical vulnerabilities across their network, as well as experience a simulated targeted attack from a real-world threat actor to learn best practices to defend their organization against today’s sophisticated threat activity.“AWS has been playing a key role in supporting our mission of stopping breaches. With today’s launch we are able to offer our customers impactful solutions to address the challenges associated with the acceleration of infrastructure and workloads to a distributed work environment,” said Thomas Etheridge, Senior Vice President of Global Services at CrowdStrike. “Security is an essential component of any digital transformation plan and being able to access services that enable workload protection is critical for the successful implementation of those plans.”The following three CrowdStrike Services offerings are initially available in AWS Marketplace:In addition to these service offerings, CrowdStrike, a pioneer of the security cloud, recently announced an integration for the AWS Network Firewall and an Amazon Linux 2 Ready designation. CrowdStrike has also announced[url="]+expanded+support+for+AWS+Workloads+and+Container+Deployments[/url], including compute services AWS Graviton, Amazon WorkSpaces and Bottlerocket, and cloud services AWS PrivateLink and AWS Control Tower. Additionally, CrowdStrike introduced[url="]+Falcon+Horizon[/url] and[url="]+Falcon+for+AWS[/url], which provides cloud security posture management and cloud workload protection, an integration with[url="]+Amazon+GuardDuty[/url], which protects against vulnerabilities, malicious activity, and unauthorized behavior, and participated in the launch of[url="]+AWS+Security+Hub[/url]. CrowdStrike is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner that has achieved AWS Security Competency status and is available in AWS Marketplace.To read more about CrowdStrike Services, visit our blog[url="]+here[/url].To read more about CrowdStrike Services, visit our website[url="]+here[/url].For more information, see [url="]Professional+Services+in+AWS+Marketplace[/url].[url="]CrowdStrike[/url], a global cybersecurity leader and pioneer of the security cloud, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint and workload protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform’s single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, CrowdStrike Falcon correlates 4 trillion endpoint-related events per week in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world’s most advanced data platforms for security.With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.There’s only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.Qualifying organizations can gain full access to Falcon Prevent™ by starting a free trial.Learn more:[url="]+https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crowdstrike.com%2F[/url]Follow us:[url="]+Blog[/url] |[url="]+Twitter[/url]© 2020 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

