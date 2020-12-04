5 Guru-Owned Utilities Outperforming the S&P 500

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned utility stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 12 months through Dec. 4.

PG&E

PG&E Corp. (PCG) has a market cap of $25 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 30.19% over the past year.

As of Friday, the share price was 111.41% above the 52-week low and 31.30% below the 52-week high.

The holding company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -58.7% and return on assets of -5.54% are underperforming 97% of companies in the utilities, regulated industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with the cash-debt ratio of 0.01.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio)'s frim Third Point LLC with 4.28% of outstanding shares, followed by David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.07% and Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio)'s The Baupost Group with 1.54%.

Orbital Energy

With a market cap of $39.85 million, Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 13.30% over the past 12 months.

As of Friday, the price was 191.11% above the 52-week low and 41.78% below the 52-week high.

The diversified energy infrastructure services company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 1 out of 10. The return on equity of -43.9% and return on assets of -22.28% are underperforming 96% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.22.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 2% of outstanding shares.

New Fortress

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) has a market cap of $7.34 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 45.73% over the past year.

As of Friday, the price was 520% above the 52-week low and 20% below the 52-week high.

The integrated gas-to-power company has a profitability rating of 1 out of 10. The return on equity of -199.25% and return on assets of -14.39% are underperforming 98% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.10.

The company's largest guru shareholder is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01% of outstanding shares.

Kenon

With a market cap of $1.35 billion, Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 15.22% over the past 12 months.

As of Friday, the price was 137% above the 52-week low and 7.60% below the 52-week high.

The holding company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 44.34% and return on assets of 19.56% are outperforming 97% of companies in the utilities, regulated industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.55.

Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) has a market cap of $417 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 140% over the past 12 months.

As of Friday, the price was 212% above the 52-week low and 12.19% below the 52-week high.

The company has a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 10.76% and return on assets of 3.36% are outperforming 69% of companies in the utilities, independent power producers industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.27.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

