Call of Duty Surpasses $3 Billion in Net Bookings Over Last 12 Months as Activision Ignites a New Business Model

About Activision

Activision’s iconicseries has set new franchise records as it shifts to a shared ecosystem business model. Following the record-setting launch of, thefranchise has surpassed over $3 billion in net bookings* over the last 12 months with key performance metrics across engagement and premium game sales at all-time, franchise highs over the period.Acrossthere is strong momentum. Year-to-date increases include net bookings up over 80% and units sold through up over 40% year over year. Over 200 million people have playedthis year.** On console and PC, the franchise has delivered the highest number of players in recorded history this year, as well as the biggest November ever for monthly players and hours played.joined fan favoritesand™ as well asin setting new marks across theecosystem.is the newest entry in the #1 selling series withinand a direct sequel toThe launch ofis only the beginning. Additional free, post-release content for allplayers is on the way as new seasons of content will continue to add and transform both the scope and scale of gameplay, with Season One set to debut this month.“The momentum over the last year across the Call of Duty ecosystem from free-to-play Warzoneas well as post-launch support of Modern Warfareand now to Black Ops Cold War has been incredible,” said Byron Beede, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Call of Duty, Activision. “This is the next great chapter in Black Ops with an amazing campaign, an all-new zombies experience and of course, high-octane multiplayer. Launch is only the beginning. We are focused on building a continuous pipeline featuring a tremendous amount of free, post-launch content and events across the franchise.”players can look forward to the biggest series of post-launch free content, community events and ongoing support ever inplus close integration across the ecosystem with. The free-to-play, free-for-everyonewhich has surpassed more than 85 million players since its launch, will take on a new dimension as it integrates with bothand. Season One, coming this month, features brand new content forandis available now worldwide on PlayStation® 5, PlayStation® 4, the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, and on PC, in a fully optimized experience for Battle.net, Blizzard Entertainment’s online gaming service. The title is published by Activision, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), and developed by award-winning studios Treyarch and Raven Software with additional development support from Beenox, Demonware, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai and Sledgehammer Games. For more information visit: [url="]www.callofduty.com[/url], or follow @CallofDuty on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.Sales figures includeretail and digital unit sales and revenues across console, PC and mobile releases; upfront, catalog and digital add-on sales. Units sold include full game sales. Total players and hours played based on Activision data.Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, [url="]www.activision.com[/url] or by following [url="]%40Activision[/url].Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected availability, features, and content for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, including about Season One, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing's actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard's most recent annual report on Form 10K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS, CALL OF DUTY WARZONE, MODERN WARFARE, and WARZONE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners."PlayStation" is a registered trademark and "PS4" is a trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005140/en/