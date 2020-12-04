Insight PA Using Smart Technology to Help Flatten the Curve

About Kinsa

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, [url="]Insight+Pennsylvania+Cyber+Charter+School[/url] (Insight PA) hopes to stay one step ahead of the curve and help stop the spread of COVID-19 and the flu by keeping kids healthy with the help of Kinsa smart thermometers.As one of the schools accepted into the [url="]Kinsa+FLUency+health+program[/url], all Insight PA elementary-age families can receive free Kinsa smart thermometers. The devices will provide families with the ability to see comprehensive, anonymous information on any symptoms and illnesses going around the school.Nearly 200 thermometers have already been ordered, with 122 more on their way to families across the state. All students in grades K-5 can request one from a school nurse.“This school year is unlike any other as our nation continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic and its widespread impact,” said Inder Singh, Kinsa founder and CEO. “Never has the need for real-time insights been greater, empowering schools to make data-driven decisions to keep their students healthy and learning.”“The health and wellbeing of our students, teachers, and families is a top priority, and Insight PA is thrilled to participate in the Kinsa FLUency health program,” said Insight PA Cyber Charter School CEO Eileen Cannistraci. “Good health is vital for learning, so we are happy to support our students through this programming.”According to Kinsa, the FLUency program, now in its sixth year, will help nearly 350,000 families this year across almost 4,000 schools in the U.S. and Canada. Click[url="]+here[/url] to watch a video of the FLUency program in action.For more information please contact [url="]Insightpa.k12.com[/url].Kinsa’s mission is to help individuals and communities stop the spread of infectious illness. To achieve this mission, Kinsa has built a communication network that connects more than a million users with a free app, email alerts, and the first device used when illness is suspected -- a thermometer. Kinsa studies the unique features of an illness and incorporates what’s circulating nearby to offer personalized guidance from symptom onset through recovery. By analyzing geographic illness trends, Kinsa quickly identifies at-risk areas and mobilizes the organizations that can help stop the spread. Learn more: [url="]www.kinsahealth.com[/url].Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School (Insight PA) is an online public charter school authorized by the Pennsylvania Department of Education that serves students in grades K through 12th grade. As part of the Pennsylvania public school system, Insight PA is public school, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (formerly K12 Inc.) (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about Insight PA, visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finsightpa.k12.com%2F[/url].

