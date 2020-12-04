Hitachi Vantara Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays for Second Consecutive Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure and solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced it has once again been named a Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays based on Gartner's evaluation of the Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) product portfolio.

Products evaluated include the high-performance Hitachi VSP 5000 series – which scored high marks in the companion 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Solid State Arrays report across all use cases for strength in performance and manageability – as well as the all-flash VSP F Series arrays, hybrid VSP G Series arrays, and the VSP E990 all-flash array for midsize enterprises.

From high-end to midrange, Hitachi Vantara's VSP systems share a common software architecture and operating system that provides customers with a simplified and unified storage management and protection experience. Combined with Hitachi's AI-powered software tools in Hitachi Ops Center, it provides improved IT operational efficiencies and lowered administration and support costs. Additionally, all Hitachi VSP storage products are backed by Hitachi Vantara's signature 100% data availability guarantee for businesses of all sizes.

"We are honored to again be recognized as a Leader for the second year of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage," said Bobby Soni, president, Digital Infrastructure, Hitachi Vantara. "Hitachi Vantara offers best-in-class storage solutions such as the VSP 5000 series, the world's fastest NVMe flash array, and the VSP E990 that delivers affordable enterprise-quality storage for midsize businesses. Our continued investment in technology innovation across our infrastructure portfolio means clients can depend on us to deliver the solutions their businesses need for any workload or operational model from edge to core to cloud."

Download a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage at https://www.hitachivantara.com/ext/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-primary-storage-2020.html (registration required).

Connect with Hitachi Vantara:

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., guides our customers from what's now to what's next by solving their digital challenges. Working alongside each customer, we apply our unmatched industrial and digital capabilities to their data and applications to benefit both business and society. More than 80% of the Fortune 100 trust Hitachi Vantara to help them develop new revenue streams, unlock competitive advantages, lower costs, enhance customer experiences, and deliver social and environmental value. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focused on its Social Innovation Business that combines information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2019 (ended March 31, 2020) totaled 8,767.2 billion yen ($80.4 billion), and it employed approximately 301,000 people worldwide. Hitachi drives digital innovation across five sectors - Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT - through Lumada, Hitachi's advanced digital solutions, services, and technologies for turning data into insights to drive digital innovation. Its purpose is to deliver solutions that increase social, environmental and economic value for its customers. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hitachi-vantara-named-a-leader-in-the-2020-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-primary-storage-arrays-for-second-consecutive-year-301186605.html

SOURCE Hitachi Vantara Corporation