Mario Gabelli Comments on ViacomCBS

is the product of the December 2019 recombination of Viacom and CBS, two Sumner Redstone controlled companies. ViacomCBS is a globally-scaled content company with networks including CBS, Showtime, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, BET, thirty television stations, the Simon & Schuster publishing house and the Paramount movie studio. The companies separated in 2005, but changes in the media landscape have put a premium on global scale. Together ViacomCBS should be better able to navigate shifts in consumer behavior while generating significant cost savings and enhancing revenue growth.

